As this Substack had previously exposed, the recent over the counter (OTC) Ivermectin laws have allowed for much fraud…

…with pharmacies in these OTC states quite literally fleecing their customers, and the ripoff is even worse at the wholesale and hospital levels; to wit:

Not only are hospitals still killing off their patients like it’s 2021, but they are literally continuing to extract every last penny then can from their victims en route to death by iatrogenesis: $42 for 3mg of Ivermectin is an outrage, and even at the “wholesale” price of $2.46 that is double of what it should cost.

Which is why yours truly reposted Dr. Bowden’s X post, but with a typo in the coupon code:

Instead of MKL25 the correct code should have read MLK25, which is why this flash sale has been extended for another day, but the point remains: the 100% pure pharmaceutical-grade Ivermectin this Substack promotes is a bona fide bargain.

In Texas, where Ivermectin is now legally available OTC, one of the most corrupt pharmacies in the world is still playing games and badly overcharging:

At the height of the scamdemic, both Walgreens and CVS were bribed billions of dollars as stolen via “income” taxes by the government and their BigPharma partners-in-crime to not sell lifesaving early treatment compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine in order to goose the maximum number of PSYOP-19 cases so that they can push their “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” later on:

From the cited article:

Ivermectin was baselessly maligned at the height of the pandemic by the U.S. government, its captured medical establishment, and a bought-off mainstream media.5 According to Dr. Pierre Kory – a pulmonary and critical care specialist who has testified and written extensively about the intentional censure of Ivermectin in the U.S. – Ivermectin had the potential to save countless U.S. lives and could have ended the entire pandemic.6 Yet, bought-off hospitals and pharmacies, which were allocated a staggering $178 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money during the pandemic,7 would turn on the Nobel prize-winning drug. According to Dr. Kory in his book The War on Ivermectin. “In the wake of the global horse-dewormer propaganda campaign, hospitals started pulling ivermectin from their pharmacies. Health systems began harassing and threatening employees with loss of employment if they prescribed ivermectin. Pharmacies became even more brazen in their refusals to fill ivermectin prescriptions.”8 Hospitals and pharmacies refused to administer or fill Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.9 Clinical doctors who spoke out about successes they had treating patients with Ivermectin were shamed or – as in the high-profile case of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden – had privileges suspended.10 […] As it turns out, the answer to former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s question, “Why were Americans given bad information about Ivermectin?” is likely to be far darker and run far deeper than most Americans want to imagine. In light of mounting calls for accountability, the backup plan for those who pushed the government’s lethal narrative may now be – like Cuomo – to admit mistakes were made and play dumb while trying to frame the human carnage as limited (as the New York Times recently attempted to do).40

So, is it any wonder that Walgreens continues to break the law by refusing to sell OTC Ivermectin in states that have legalized this, and when they do have to fill a script they price gouge the customer?

In other words, these pharmacy chains are criminal enterprises closely working with the democidal Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various coconspirators to do everything in their power to subvert their customers’ health and freedom, even if it means skirting state level laws.

The irony here is sick and twisted.

Do NOT comply.

The ONE DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MASSIVE FLASH SALE ends tonight, so please use code MLK25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The ONE DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MASSIVE FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, January 20th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MLK25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

