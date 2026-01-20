2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Steven Bradford
3hEdited

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and any other potential cure for Covid were intentionally suppressed, and anyone pushing alternatives were deplatformed, because in order to issue the emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 death vaccine and protect big pharma from liability, there had to be no other cures available.

R.
3h

As soon as the Australian study came out on ivermectin (around April 2020), I ordered a couple of bottles (about 200 pills) off eBay from China for about $50 USD. This was medication for livestock and out of China, but it shows how inexpensive this product was before the heath authorities tried to stamp it out. I was surprised I actually got it about 3 months after I ordered it, but the full blown hysteria had not happened yet.

