2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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BJ's avatar
BJ
Dec 28, 2023

I know over 50 people - latest two . . . . a girl 24 years old, dead 26 days later (RARE CANCER) another woman 60 - health freak - got the lethal injection - kidney failure and massive blood clots died a few weeks ago.

Doesn't matter anymore because they're doing everything to hide it - not allowing those terms to be used. Look what they did to Reiner Fuellmich - until the people wake up and start a revolution they will continue to get away with all of it. Sad, very sad.

I check my local obits every day - you can see by the age - this is catastrophic.

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Dec 28, 2023Edited

I know of 8 people who died from satan's syrup, the number of people I know who died from COVID-19, the number of people I know who have chronic medical conditions (diabetes, BP) that have gotten worse since they got the Jab, everyone!

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