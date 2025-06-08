SUCCESS STORIES: IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonials: 53 Year Old Man in INDIA Diagnosed with Stage 4 Myxofibrosarcoma of Leg with Lung & Abdominal Metastases has a Dramatic Response in 2.5 Months
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes an astounding success story courtesy of Dr. Makis straight out of India!
An incredible success story from INDIA! 😀
This one made me very happy.
STORY: 53 year old man in INDIA was diagnosed with Stage 4 Myxofibrosarcoma of the leg with lung and abdominal metastases
We started in late February 2025:
Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day
Mebendazole 2000mg/day [2SG: Fenbendazole is identical to Mebendazole save for one molecule which BigPharma removed in order to claim a patent and charge more money.]
Results after 2.5 months:
In this incredible case, there was dramatic response on PET/CT in all the metastases throughout the body.
Examples:
Lung metastasis 5.9x2.8cm (SUV 22.4) to 3.7x2.7cm (SUV 11.6) = 52% tumor vol shrinkage
Mesenteric lymph nodes 3.0x2.6cm (SUV 29.4) to 1.5x1.1cm (SUV nil) = 90.2% tumor vol shrinkage
Complete resolution of abdominal wall metastasis
Complete resolution of several bone metastases
Near complete resolution of metastases to the stomach and jejunum.
Marked regression in size and number of peritoneal nodules.
Interval resolution of ascites.
And just look at the impression, I've never seen such a list improvements in a Stage 4 with metastases all over the body. From the patient:
"Thank you very much for your help and guidance. Our entire family is indebted to you. We are not sure how to express our gratitude. A big thank you from the whole family. My entire family is grateful and are thankful to you for your support. We all pray God to give you the health, strength, and support to treat 1000s of cancer patients like me."
This is what makes it all worthwhile.
Imagine being able to do this for a family halfway around the world.
Next time you see people like @AlexBerenson @VPrasadMDMPH or @MidwesternDoc attacking this cancer work, and the use of Ivermectin in cancer,
imagine the level of evil they must have in their hearts to actively try to harm so many Stage 4 cancer patients, who are benefiting.
It's a level of evil that is very difficult to imagine. You expect it from the left.
But many on the right with a platform, have been viciously attacking cancer patients recently. Why are they doing it?
There is big money in keeping Stage 4 Cancer patients sick and without chance or hope of improvement.
The Cancer Drug Cartel is big business. Don't underestimate their ability to buy your favorite health freedom leader or influencer.
The Cancer Drug Cartel and their Medical-Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers do NOT want this ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure, Alzheimer’s cure, skin disorders cure, gastrointestinal ailments cure, Lyme Disease cure, etc. & etc., to ever get out into the world, whether it be in India, Europe or America, so here it is for you to share far and wide:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
And adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.
Interesting how when seeing the results of this protocol the doctor in India would like to connect and take this forward in India. Why wont western Doctors do the same? Well I think we all know why. Cheers
Reading all these success stories is just amazing! With that being said, we now know we have to look at alternative/holistic medicine to cure these many ills. The Allopathic medicine works against the body and never gets to the root of the problem. They're over 100+ years behind. There's no need for cut/burn/toxic prescriptions and vaccines as they don't work. All about the $$$$, bankrupt us, chronic disease lifestyle and early death.