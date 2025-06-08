In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes an astounding success story courtesy of Dr. Makis straight out of India!

An incredible success story from INDIA! 😀

This one made me very happy.

STORY: 53 year old man in INDIA was diagnosed with Stage 4 Myxofibrosarcoma of the leg with lung and abdominal metastases

We started in late February 2025:

Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day

Mebendazole 2000mg/day [2SG: Fenbendazole is identical to Mebendazole save for one molecule which BigPharma removed in order to claim a patent and charge more money.]

Results after 2.5 months:

In this incredible case, there was dramatic response on PET/CT in all the metastases throughout the body.

Examples:

Lung metastasis 5.9x2.8cm (SUV 22.4) to 3.7x2.7cm (SUV 11.6) = 52% tumor vol shrinkage

Mesenteric lymph nodes 3.0x2.6cm (SUV 29.4) to 1.5x1.1cm (SUV nil) = 90.2% tumor vol shrinkage

Complete resolution of abdominal wall metastasis

Complete resolution of several bone metastases

Near complete resolution of metastases to the stomach and jejunum.

Marked regression in size and number of peritoneal nodules.

Interval resolution of ascites.

And just look at the impression, I've never seen such a list improvements in a Stage 4 with metastases all over the body. From the patient:

"Thank you very much for your help and guidance. Our entire family is indebted to you. We are not sure how to express our gratitude. A big thank you from the whole family. My entire family is grateful and are thankful to you for your support. We all pray God to give you the health, strength, and support to treat 1000s of cancer patients like me."

This is what makes it all worthwhile.

Imagine being able to do this for a family halfway around the world.

Next time you see people like @AlexBerenson @VPrasadMDMPH or @MidwesternDoc attacking this cancer work, and the use of Ivermectin in cancer,

imagine the level of evil they must have in their hearts to actively try to harm so many Stage 4 cancer patients, who are benefiting.

It's a level of evil that is very difficult to imagine. You expect it from the left.

But many on the right with a platform, have been viciously attacking cancer patients recently. Why are they doing it?

There is big money in keeping Stage 4 Cancer patients sick and without chance or hope of improvement.

The Cancer Drug Cartel is big business. Don't underestimate their ability to buy your favorite health freedom leader or influencer.

