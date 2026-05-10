This article was originally published on July 8th, 2024 and has been updated with minor edits including the latest repurposed compound protocol.

In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures comes a miraculous trio of success stories.

Our first comment is particularly fascinating since two unrelated animal studies accidentally stumbled across Fenbendazole as an irrefutable cancer; the first study involved beagles that the researchers could not induce cancer no matter what they tried, and they finally extrapolated that all of the dogs that they could not sicken were at some point dewormed with Fenbendazole, while the other cancer researcher was forced to deworm her humanized mice with Fenbendazole and was also unable to induce cancer in her lab animals — what is unsurprising is that in both cases the cancer researchers did not pursue this obvious cancer cure which we may assume was prohibited by their BigPharma patrons.

Third time’s the charm, but only thanks to the synergistic treatment protocol that will be included at the end of this article.

The next comment is so incredible and is what makes this Substack such a passion project for saving lives and helping people survive the Medical Industrial Complex iatrocide grinder:

Circling back to the veterinary applications of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin as a potent cancer combination therapy we have yet another miraculous case study:

Saving our beloved furry family members from the Veterinary Industrial Complex is also so very important, and radically reducing carbohydrate intake (i.e. sugars [commercial dog food is mostly cheap carbs, diseased proteins, toxic additives, etc.]) for all carbon-based lifeforms suffering from cancer is critical for recovery; in other words, a ketogenic diet for both pets and humans alike is vital to beat cancer.

The following protocol may be the holy grail cancer cure in plain sight, and compared to the deadly, useless and extortionately overpriced chemotherapy poisons, it is affordable for everyone:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

💯THE REAL FLASH SALE💯 ends in a matter of hours, so please use code REAL25 to receive 25% off on ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, topical PetMectin Cream, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

💯THE REAL FLASH SALE💯 ends TONIGHT, May 10th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline