Steve Kirsch just published the following article, and I implore all of my subscribers to sign this petition at your earliest convenience.

Please sign now

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For the past 40 years, the system has been rigged.

They mandate the product… then give manufacturers zero liability when it harms you.

Organizations like the AAP push aggressive schedules while the companies behind them face no consequences—no matter what happens.

No accountability

No incentive to make safer products

Just guaranteed customers and zero risk

Why this moment matters

We’ve never had an opportunity like this in 40 years.

Majority public support for liability

Active legislation: S. 3853 (Rand Paul), H.R. 4668 (Gosar)

New leadership at HHS willing to challenge the system

This is real.

The time is NOW

We’re heading into midterms.

Politicians care about one thing: keeping their jobs.

That makes this the moment they’re most vulnerable to pressure.

Miss this window, and it’s gone.

What this does

This petition sends a signal:

Restore liability

Restore accountability

End mandates without recourse

Every signature matters.

Bottom line

Sign it

Share it.

Or sit it out and watch nothing change.

Now is the time.

Thank you for taking action!

SIGN and do NOT comply.

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