2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
5h

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

Scribed from heaven to end the war and expose evil Ephesians 5:11

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susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
4h

Too bad Canadians can’t sign. We are affected by anything the US does, down the road! Know my heart is with you!

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