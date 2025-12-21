Steven Kirsch, an American entrepreneur, inventor of the optical mouse, Substack author who has done much to expose the PSYOP-19 scamdemic tyranny, and a victim of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” still somehow has his doubts about the true nature of the ongoing Great Depopulation agenda.

In a recent article published by Kirsch titled, Were the COVID vaccines genocide?…

…he wrote:

I seriously doubt it. If you have the “smoking gun” memo detailing the whole plan, please disclose it in the comments. In general, killing off your customer base is bad for business. To qualify as genocide, there must be a deliberate, organized intent to destroy a group of people—not just negligence or profit-driven harm.

It is truly stunning how Kirsch prefers to proverbially keep his head buried deep beneath the sand in the face of painfully obvious facts, concluding:

In short: No : it wasn’t a centrally organized genocide with explicit extermination intent.

Yes: it was a massive ethical, medical, and political catastrophe—an unprecedented betrayal of public trust that cost lives globally.

Before we get to my reply to him, let us take a look at this Substack’s pinned X post:

Kirsch and yours truly had some direct message exchanges about this X post, and suffice to say he may not be as naive as he pretends to be, or he has now miraculously changed his mind.

Clearly, based on my X poll there is an obvious consensus, though of course there is a strong confirmation bias given that the sample size skews toward this Substack’s “conspiratorial” perspectives.

And here is my comment to Kirsch just now, which was hastily composed, citing off the top of my head a pair of older Substack articles:

Kirsch loves to throw around large dollar amount bets to his various opponents; for example:

2nd Smartest Guy in the World will take any bet from Kirsch to debate the true nature of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic program, because him overlooking the patent fact patterns, “coincidental” tabletop exercises like Event 201, fraudulent “Emergency’ Use Authorizations, the devious one-two Remdesivir and intubation iatrogenesis combo, the UK’s psychological warfare nudge units that closely coordinated with the CIA, the nursing home culling, the Midazolam scandal, the gain-of-function work and the associated “vaccine” payloads, and so on and so forth, was simply not enough compelling evidence for Kirsch and his AI summarizers to come to the most rigorously honest conclusion.

If Steve Kirsch can convince 3 mutually agreeable impartial judges that the Modified mRNA “vaccines” are not slow kill bioweapons, then he wins whatever dollar amount he is comfortable wagering.

And I could care less what AI predicts.

Mr. Kirsch, do you accept?

Do NOT comply.

