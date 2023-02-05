One of the upcoming One World Government projects to further induce ever greater societal destruction and control, and thus further accelerate the Great Reset posthuman project, was table-topped by the usual globalist criminals in their Cyber Polygon “test.” Just like the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” scam was also table-topped by the same entities, and thus paved the way for the slow kill bioweapon injections, PSYOP-CYBER-ATTACK will allow for ever more 4th Industrial Revolution centralization.

Internet outages justify power outages which in turn allow for all kinds of infrastructure manipulation, from communications to banking to hospitals to food production to energy production. These “failures” perfectly slot into the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE endgame.

And right on cue yet another unconstitutional Federal government agency telegraphs and reinforces the fear:

Today’s internet outages are tomorrow’s social credit score system…

Do NOT comply.

