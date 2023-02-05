One of the upcoming One World Government projects to further induce ever greater societal destruction and control, and thus further accelerate the Great Reset posthuman project, was table-topped by the usual globalist criminals in their Cyber Polygon “test.” Just like the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” scam was also table-topped by the same entities, and thus paved the way for the slow kill bioweapon injections, PSYOP-CYBER-ATTACK will allow for ever more 4th Industrial Revolution centralization.
Internet outages justify power outages which in turn allow for all kinds of infrastructure manipulation, from communications to banking to hospitals to food production to energy production. These “failures” perfectly slot into the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE endgame.
And right on cue yet another unconstitutional Federal government agency telegraphs and reinforces the fear:
Today’s internet outages are tomorrow’s social credit score system…
Do NOT comply.
It is easy to live without internet. Just dont have it. It is merely a instant answer tool. I can remember not having the internet. Nobody had the answer, including them. That was the best part. The idiots in the government were busy typing forms and filing shit. In endless rows of filing cabinets. It was stupid, but stupid shit keeps stupid people busy.
Which brings me to AI. When AI figures it out, it will know to make the drain hole in our shitters a little smaller. All of us idiots will be running around trying to avoid getting crap on our sneakers. It wins. Lil
The Gov't. is trying to kill us, 5G is slightly operational now, imagine fully operational.