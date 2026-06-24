2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4h

I appreciate your sales. I have been wanting to get the Ivermectin cream, but I cannot make a purchase until next week after I get my social security.

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
4h

This is a fantastic deal and I ordered 3 more IverX Cream. I'm mainly using it on tick bites and have noticed less itching, less swelling and heals at a faster rate. Some of these bites are really vicious. Great cream to have on hand that has many many uses. Thank you for this great sale!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture