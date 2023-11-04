2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
Nov 4, 2023

I continue to be perplexed by the fact that you have been sounding the Pysop alarm for 3 yrs and you don't have a 100K followers yet...?? Well, Thank God you Keep staying on the cutting Edge.. You are a True part of the Solution to the hellish Global landscape painted by the Great Reset crew.. Big Pharma/Big Brother...

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Dee
Nov 4, 2023

So glad the world is finally figuring this out. But don't say anything about this though. A few years back there was a study from TEN autopsied patients that died with MS. ALL TEN had parasites in them. AGAIN ALL TEN AUTOPSIED PATIENTS THAT DIED WITH MS HAD PARASITES! Truth is a lot of our health problems can be caused by parasites. So not only animals can get parasites but people too. But don't tell anyone. Don't want this info to get out of hand. Our Over Lords will get mad.

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