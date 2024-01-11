2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Rice's avatar
Brent Rice
Jan 11, 2024

Why did Dr. Tenenbaum study the suggest prescribing an antibiotic with a long list of side effects and upset the natural biome instead of an safe, effective OTC proteolytic enzyme such as nattokinase, serrapeptase or lumbrokinase? And a natural, safe, effective substance with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties such as tumeric

/ Curcurmin or quercetin, and maybe NAC to ensure cells are well protected from free radicals and oxidizers? Or some horse paste with similar benefits?

Because he's an allopathic doctor, educated and trained to push prescription drugs regardless of their side effects. It's what he knows. Prescription drugs keep patients under the control and influence of MD's in perpetuity. So they can prescribe more drugs for the side effects of previously prescribed drugs, like the nausea, heartburn and reflux caused by doxy. To the detriment of the health of the patient. Start with a low dose of doxy, and in time, the patient is on a proton pump inhibitor for nausea and reflux. Which causes arrhythmia and tachycardia and in time, cardiovascular failure. Time for a beta blocker, calcium channel blocker and/or pacemaker. And of course a statin drug, because, well, everyone needs to be on a statin drug. Then high blood pressure pills and steroids. By now the patient likely has metabolic syndrome, prediabetes or full blown diabetes, plus kidney problems, if they're still alive.

-Good luck with that doxycycline for your vaxed damaged heart. It all could have been so different. You could have had a healthy, long life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Tweetybirdy's avatar
Tweetybirdy
Jan 11, 2024

@ 2SGW. Are you missing some words in the first line of the Conclusion?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture