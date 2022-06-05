2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Jun 5, 2022

Well obviously you are an "extremist" if you disagree with any government policy, whether medical mandates or reparations or retroactive tax policies or affirmative action grading or support for historical "founders" or redistributive policies or insert ____________ here.

And not only an "extremist" but most possibly "mentally defective" under which case you sacrifice all and any right for the greater good and any and all assets owned will be seized to cover the expenses of your "treatment."

"Leo Beletsky, a law and health sciences professor at Northeastern University, presented the controversial move to city officials during a virtual hearing last week, according to the news station."

“When you commandeer a property, there is no preliminary process. The government just comes in and takes over private property,” Beletsky told the outlet.

“There’s a long tradition of doing that in the United States,” he added. “This is not some radical idea.”

SEE, 2SG, "Not some radical idea!"

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Matt07924
Jun 5, 2022

Good article. My approach is simple...2A is a right not a privilege granted by the government. Just like 1A is a right and not granted by government. This is as silly as the government saying one cannot talk about Hunter Biden's laptop. They have no legal basis for making that rule but they sure tried when they censored NY Post on Twitter. The government cannot hedge a right it did not grant. Therefore any and all talk about this shit is meaningless. I tell gun nutters point blank...you want to do away with 2A, then call constitutional convention to remove the 2A. This was done for Prohibition...same can be done for 2A. But since they are not willing to do that (whatever BS reason they concoct), I am under no obligation to follow a law that allows them to break the law. Red Flag Gun Laws are unconstitutional as they are proscribing something they have no right to do. I am under no obligation to follow that law. Think about it...why should we legitimize a law that has no legal basis in fact? Just because some government hack writes it up and codifies it does not mean it is morally or legally right. (aka Dred Scott decision)

Ending the gun control battle is going to come through our collective acts of civil disobedience and will require all of us to expend our blood, sweat, and tears. Emails, blog postings, giving money to the NRA, and holding up signs maintains the status quo and accomplishes nothing. The oligarchy knows this and is banking on our laziness to perpetuate this current illegal fascist technocratic regime. If you are not willing to get off up your ass, then shut up and give your guns to the cute, friendly female ATF agent at your door who has a SWAT team surrounding your house...

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