This is an absolutely incredible update to the following article…

…which proves that there really are decent and moral doctors out there that willingly and openly provide their patients with informed consent:

As per the cited chart…

…with measles less than 1 in every 106,506,429 million die from the actual disease, whereas less that 1 in every 108,666 thousand die from the vaccine. BUT what the chart does not show is the percentage of children that contract lifelong ailments as a result of said measles vaccineS.

Those odds are grim, and not a single vaccine has a quality RCT with placebo control establishing safety, efficacy, and necessity; in other words, all vaccines are bioweapon depopulation injections in varying degrees.

If a child does come down with measles — which is not only perfectly normal, but builds their lifelong immune system — the parents would be far better off administering a powerful nutraceutical like VIR-X, providing healthy healing foods, and AVOIDING ANY AND ALL VACCINES.

Do NOT comply.

