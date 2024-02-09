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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Feb 9, 2024

Thank you for posting the transcript. Putin gave us a history lesson for sure. So many Americans are ignorant of history, even American history. And that is by design - the deep state has been dumbing down school education for two generations, so they can propagandize them with lies.

Putin KNOWS who the nazis WERE, and ARE now. Some reside in our own STATE DEPARTMENT, like Nuland and Vindman. The Bush family are defacto nazis.

And Putin knows that Trump won in 2020, and that the Biden admin is illegitimate. Putin laughs at Biden, he doesn't recognize him, but he knows who is running the Obama regime, and THAT is who the enemy is. Putin is not the enemy of the American people. He is not a globalist either.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Feb 9, 2024

I've seen too many examples of the US lying and the Russians providing the goods to trust the US anymore in these matters. (I'm an American.) The most clear example of what Putin was saying about Western European countries following the US's requests was when the biological labs were uncovered, manifests and inventory sheets produced that showed the US HAD biological agents there being worked on. All of the countries (including the US) attacked on non-evidentiary grounds, because they had NOTHING left to deny. They COULDN'T DENY! And collectively, after Russia produced the goods, NATO and US teams REFUSED to hold another meeting, in which I'm sure Russia would have produced MORE evidence.

If you're unwilling to address the truth, then why trust you?

I also look at how (in reality, now, NOT as the MSM spins it) Putin's forces have exercised WAY more restraint than Ukraining forces in how they handle prisoners, and civilians. Indeed, while not reported, shelling evidence on buildings in the Donbas region showed damage originating from the Ukrain side. Why would they shell their own people? This goes to the point Putin was making regarding ethnic regions being hated/targeted by pro-Nazification forces.

I think Putin could have better answered Tucker's questions regarding the Christian leadership point by highlighting his restraint in comparison to Ukrain troops. He DID answer well about the need to defend oneself.

I appreciate his restraint several times in divulging info that is not his to divulge. Leave the blame with who it is that can divulge it. That seems to be based on principled trust. The sad thing is he's admitting that it's the deep state that is fomenting ongoing conflict because they're the ones "in control", as evidenced by talks with presidents, and reality being opposite to what is agreed to.

Victoria Nuland's intercepted phone call didn't come up once, and it would have been easy to show evidence of US involvement in Ukraine affairs.

Boris Johnson was properly exposed. I hope that sinks him permanently.

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