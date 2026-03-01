The following article serves as an important historical backdrop to yesterday’s coverage of the latest Middle Eastern military operations…

…which is just the latest in the Grand Chessboard agenda of carving up that region for maximum looting.

by Russel Blake

For those who are sure that what is happening to Iran is about freeing the people, I would highly suggest you educate yourself about something called the Yinon Plan, which was published in 1982, and details a strategy to fragment and balkanize the Middle East so Israel could pursue its “greater Israel” strategy of seizing much of the land from its neighbors. In it, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, and finally, Iran, are targeted as essential to destroying resistance to the plan.

I would also direct you to General Wesley Clark’s warning after 9-11, when he came to the pentagon and heard the full neocon plan, which is basically where the US carries out the Israeli Yinon strategy, using American blood and money. “’I just got this down from upstairs today.’ And he said, ‘This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.’”

Took a bit longer, but neocons, and the bankers, and Israel, are patient and persistent.

In other words, if you are ignorant of the Yinon Plan and how it lays out the strategy Netanyahu has advanced since his book in 1985, you are ignorant of why these events are occurring. You are also willfully ignoring that AIPAC has essentially bought Congress via campaign contributions for at least 30 years. This isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s all knowable in black and white. You have to choose to not know it, and to sop up the nonsensical narrative that this is Trump fulfilling some biblical prophecy, or freeing the people, or any other happy horseshit floated as wartime propaganda.

The reason they haven’t varied the “free the people” idiocy is because there is a segment of the American population that buys it every time, and is too dim and lacking in self-awareness to understand the bigger game afoot. So why change it up if it works? Americans still send their children off to die to advance another country’s agenda, and pay a fortune to do it while fist pumping and thumping in supremacist glee, so why vary it?

Anyone ignorant of what I’ve written above would be well advised to spend a few hours going down that rabbit hole, as well as reading up on the Jewish Colonial Trust that was created in 1899 by the Brits with the help of the atheist founder of zionism - a colonial structure designed so investors could profit from the resource theft of Palestine, that is still in business today as Israel’s largest bank. It is all knowable and researchable. The net net for those with short attention spans is that the entire thing is a colonial, for-profit project so the investors in the trust could grow even richer. That is why the brits were so interested in creating Israel via the Balfour declaration. It was and is all about resource theft and money, and never had anything to do with religion, or race, or a safe haven for the oppressed. That was all a con to get folks to go and fight the Palestinians, which few were willing to do until WW2 and the nazi persecution of the Jews, which the zionists celebrated because it created a willing army with which to advance the trust’s aims.

Don’t believe me? Think I’m off the reservation with this? Go do some actual research and report back. The Iran attack is just the latest piece, once Syria was fragmented (laid out in detail in the Yinon Plan). You don’t have to go through life with blinders on. Things are knowable. I suggest you know them, so you can make better sense out of current events and understand the drivers behind them.

And before anyone accuses me of anti-semitism, I would suggest that you learn the difference between Judaism, which is a religion and a culture, and zionism, which is a political supremicist ideology. They have been deliberately blended so as to stop any criticism of the political ideology with accusations of Jew hatred. Given that about 70% of my friends and associates are Jewish, the anti-semitism trope holds no power over me. I am free to criticize the murderous actions of any government I feel like, and accusing me of anti-semitism (a misnomer since semitism is what Palestinians and most arabs are) is about as convincing as accusing me of hating Italians and Catholics because I criticized the fascist regime of Mussolini, or hating Germans because I criticized the nazis. It’s more idiocy and spin to convince the rubes to not investigate further and educate themselves. Which many are starting to wake up to. Thankfully. But clearly not enough.

This brief video is an excellent expose on the Jewish Colonial Trust, and helps us better understand the perpetual strife and profit maximization in the region:

And now the escalations have commenced, with Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz and only permitting Chinese and Russian ships to pass, which may very well drive oil prices much higher, and will be used to further justify even more military actions in the region.

Basically, just like the innocent jewish people living in Israel during the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic were used and ultimately poisoned by the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” so too have the jews been used and socially engineered as proverbial pawns in this longstanding grand destabilization and colonialism project in the Middle East.

Do NOT comply.

