2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
1h

Trump and Putin need to sit down with a peace pipe and smoke it until they become really mellow. Whatever it takes, marijuana or peyote, I don’t care just as long as they see we are both better being wary business partners than enemies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture