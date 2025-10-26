Finally, some encouraging news regarding the ongoing NATO proxy war in Ukraine, which was initiated by the CIA’s disastrous 2014 coup d’état.

by Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Two months ago, legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong warned his “Socrates” predictive computer program showed a “100% Chance of Nuclear War.” Armstrong has been trying to get President Trump to sidestep the NATO/Ukraine/Russian war but was not getting through the people surrounding Trump. The drama of zigzagging from side to side has been erratic and downright scary. Most recently, false reports of Tomahawks to be sent to Ukraine were snuffed out by Trump. Then President Trump put sanctions on big Russian oil companies, only to have Russia’s top national security official and hard-core war hawk Dmitry Medvedev state, “The US is our enemy,” and called the US oil sanctions on Russia “an act of war.”

Finally, President Trump called on Marting Armstrong to come up with a peace plan. Armstrong says, “I was surprised that I was called in for a briefing on Russia. They know where I stand. They know I have back channels into Russia. . .. They wanted me to come up with a peace proposal that they thought Putin would accept. I said do you really want me to do this? I said alright, fine. It took me four days to write an almost 200-page report. I went through absolutely everything.”

This is a report called “Peace Proposal to Prevent World War III.” It was written specifically for President Trump and the top people in his administration. Armstrong has posted this for all to read.

Armstrong’s first piece of advice is about President Trump’s Russian oil sanctions. Armstrong says, “I emphasized in this report, which you can freely download, sanctions have never, ever worked once. They are a neocon’s dream.”

What happens if President Trump takes the bait and blunders into a NATO war with Russia? Armstrong says, “We are going to lose because this will turn nuclear.”

On top of that, Armstrong says, “China says we are not prepared to allow Russia to lose, and then they followed it up and said, ‘Because we know we would be next.’”

If Putin backs down, there is another big problem. Armstrong says, “Putin’s problem, and I would be very concerned about this, is a coup. . .. Anyone who thinks these sanctions can force Putin to back down, you better build a bomb shelter in your basement. There is going to be . . . a coup, and their neocons are just as nasty as our neocons. They hate Americans. If Putin had to back down, they would see that as a disgrace, and just like Khrushchev, they would overthrow him (Putin). Then you are going to get somebody like Medvedev. Then it’s full on.”

What Armstrong is proposing is basically America going into business with Russia to mine rare earth minerals. Armstrong says, “They have the expertise, which we do not have on mining these rare earth minerals. . .. It takes 920 pounds of it to make just one F-35.”

Martin Armstrong also points out, “Nixon and Kissinger opened up a dialogue with China to split China from Russia. Divide and conquer. Our neocons are doing exactly the opposite. What have they done? They have put the two together.”

If President Trump does not go to war with Russia and China, Armstrong says, “Capital will flow into the US from Europe.”

Armstrong says if Trump can stay out of this NATO/Russia war, he would be one of the best presidents in history. Let’s hope President Trump sees it the way Martin Armstrong does.

There is much more in the 68-minute interview.

In a recent interview which serves as an excellent companion piece to the aforementioned Armstrong interview, geopolitical analyst Simon Dixon had a fascinating take on Trump and the various war narratives pertaining to Ukraine, BRICS, Israel and Iran.

He linked the Financial-Industrial Complex to these various war psyops, and the globalist’s reshuffling of power dynamics, concluding:

Yeah, once you understand the power structure of the world, without, you know, without truth, you can’t really make the right decisions. Um, the only way I know to beat the system is to invest with the system or boycott the system. And so that’s why I’d like to leave people with that. So, I personally believe that there is a spiritual element to money. And profiting from blood money when you understand the system comes at a massive spiritual cost…

According to Dixon, President Trump and his family are profiting greatly from all of these conflicts and associated deals, and his administration is also attempting to offload the untenable US national debt into cyrpto “stable” coins, which are a total digital blood money scam that are at best a temporary fix in a post-truth hyper-financialized world.

Must see:

Do NOT comply.

The FLASH WEEKEND SALE ends in a matter of hours, so please use code AWAKE20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, October 26th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code AWAKE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X