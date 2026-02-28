2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Hugh Petersen
1h

I can’t believe I voted for Trump every time he ran and even contributed money to his stolen campaign in 2020. I turned on Fake Fox News when I learned what he did and soon turned it off because it’s pure propaganda meant to make us believe we are ridding the world of evil. Our partner in this war is the evil one and so are we. We really suck.

Labre1
1h

If the terrorists had not been allowed to flow across our borders and to overstay their visas, domestic terror would not be such a concern. This is the reason to remove every illegal yesterday! Trump is removing Iran’s nuclear options, and keeping it limited to that. He is not going after the people or their structures for basic daily life. The attack on the palace is going to help the people take back their freedom. Iran has been killing its own people everyday and it needs to stop. They deserve to live in peace and not fear their own govt murdering them. I support these moves by Trump and I am not a Bibi fan at all.

