America and Israel are once again conducting coordinated strikes all across key Iranian targets in this latest illegal war.

Neither this current act of regime change aggression nor last summer’s ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ were ever voted on or approved by Congress, but we digress.

The previous round of attacks were touted as a bonafide ‘mission accomplished’ success story whereby all of Iran’s nuclear capabilities were claimed to have been completely neutralized, with President Trump having exclaimed "spectacular military success," while asserting that the strikes have "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities.

…and yet this morning we have been treated to ‘Operation Epic Fury.’

President Trump came out in the wee hours of the night to announce “major combat operations" aimed at defending the U.S. and Israel by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” promising that Americans "will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran."

Direct attacks in Tehran on the presidential palace means that regime change is afoot:

It is important to remember that Trump’s warmongering NWO globopedo puppet handler has been lying to the world for the past 30 years straight that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were imminent; to wit:

The very same mendacious Israel Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that boasted that Israel was Pfizer’s petri dish as he poisoned his people with forced mass Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccination” stated that Israeli military action against Iran this time around would be "much more powerful" than last year’s operation against Tehran.

Because never-ending war is the actual policy.

Here is Trump conveniently leaving out the fact that he rid Iran of nukes last summer, but is attacking again because…nukes:

A friendly blast from the past reminder:

And a more recent reminder of promises made, promises unkept:

Sadly, this is not aging so well:

Now, speaking of this “peace, freedom and prosperity” let us consider a bit more closely the real reasons behind this latest American and Israeli military adventurism:

Folks, an explosion just rocked Tehran, and Israel's defense minister's out there confirming they hit Iran, with the USA holding the other end of the stick. This isn't some rogue op; it's straight out of the playbook.

Follow the money: these strikes greenlight another trillion in black budget spending, funneled through the usual suspects, defense contractors, central banks, and the invisible money. Wake up: it's not geopolitics; it's financial engineering on steroids. Stay liquid, stack real assets, and watch the central bankers laugh all the way to the reset. Source

The Great Reset and The Great Depopulation are now being activated for escalating acceleration, and it’s not just financial engineering, but, ultimately, transhumanist engineering.

In many ways the following is anything but parody:

And what may be the domestic repercussions you might ask?

There are innumerable terror sleeper cells currently positioned all across America, and these rogue chaos agents can easily quickly take down power grids, water treatment facilities, communication networks and disrupt supply chains, not to mention trigger societal breakdown from seemingly random acts of extreme violence.

This would in turn rapidly hasten the Cloward-Piven Strategy of destroying America from within, thereby ushering in the Greatest Global Financial Crisis to date, en route to the AI-driven social credit score hell on earth technocratic fever dream dystopia.

Do NOT comply.

