From the bogus bird flu to mendacious monkey pox, the United Nation’s technocratic global genocide node in the World Health Organization (WHO) is now raising the alarm by rehashing their failed PSYOP-19 followup “pandemic” fearmongering…

…that was way back in 2022, and the more recent nothing virus scamming of the WHO’s partners-in-crime over at the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC)…

…which brings us to todays latest planetary “health” power grab as announced by the Ethiopian Marxist war criminal and Bill Gates errand boy Tedros:

The World Health Organization has called a meeting of its Emergency Committee to address the international spread of a deadly strain of monkeypox. Director-General of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that public health officials are concerned the virus has 'the potential for further international spread within and outside of Africa.' The new strain of the virus was detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in April that has evolved to become even more infectious and deadly - killing up to one in 10 people who catch it. Now, it has spread outside the DRC, prompting the WHO to call on public health experts to advise 'on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.' Source

Of course, the real endgame here is to administer the maximum doses of slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” en route to radically reduced populations; to wit:

The WHO is providing $1million to increase its response to the spread and is coordinating with humanitarian groups to get access to and distribute vaccines to affected areas. Two vaccines have been backed by the WHO to prevent Mpox infection. The organization recommends a vaccine within four days of contact with someone who has the virus or within up to 14 days if there are no symptoms.

The total subversion of actual science continues with their claims yet again of asymptomatic individuals somehow transmitting that which they are wholly incapable of transmitting, and to reinforce their scientism social engineering swindle those PCR tests are once again being deployed to generate their false positives en route to never-ending servings of “Safe and Effective.”

And going after unborn children is an especially favorite pastime of these deranged UN/WHO/WEF apparatchiks and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers:

It is spread through physical contact, such as kissing or sex, animals when cooking them, contaminated materials and pregnant women who can spread it to a fetus.

There is no cure because there is no actual disease in the case of Mpox and bird flu alike, unless rashes and ultra-mild cases of pink eye qualify as reasons to shut the world back down and improvise billions into another starvation die-off like the last scamdemic.

There is no direct cure for Mpox, but doctors aim to treat its symptoms, including clearing up the rash and managing pain. Severe cases of Mpox can be deadly.

The following chart shows “suspected” deaths and cases, but this is all fiction as made up by the very same CDC that were apt to classify quote literally any death as COVID:

We can be sure that the DNC’s hospital Mpox protocols are driving all of the deaths; in other words, the iatracide is rising.

Flip a psyop coin: it’s Mpox or bird flu.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

