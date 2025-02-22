For the past several months the very same bioterrorist puppets that were in on the PSYOP-19 scamdemic were hard at work trying to normalize PSYOP-BIRD-FLU outbreaks across America as they mercilessly culled millions of perfectly healthy birds resulting in further food inflation and egg shortages…

…this strategy by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their various partners-in-crime like BigPharma, the Mockingbird MSM, puppets like Fauci, Gates, Hotez, Birx, and the assorted criminal Federal agencies serve three purposes:

Maintain societal fear of a perpetual viral “pandemic” Increase pressure on supply chains that function as yet another stealth tax by eroding disposable income Introduce another “pandemic” as a coverup for surging “vaccine” excess deaths

In other words, the less money people have, the greater their general propensity to live in fear, which in turn increases the odds that they will comply with illegal mandates such as masking, lockdowns and more slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” all while distracting from the slow kill die off due to the plethora of VAIDS symptoms like the ongoing turbo cancer epidemic.

The problem with PSYOP-BIRD-FLU is that no one was buying it, especially since the worst average outcome for a human is conjunctivitis, or pink-eye. The “experts” are simply unable to conflate this symptom with the seasonal flu, so it makes it that much harder to murder patients with iatrogenic hospital protocols like they did during PSYOP-19.

Which brings us to what may very well be the followup scamdemic, because according to a recent Daily Mail article entitled, Another pandemic scare as scientists discover new coronavirus in China, we are treated to the following familiar fear-mongering:

Another coronavirus feared to be powerful enough to spread through humans has been discovered in China. In scenes eerily reminiscent of the beginnings of Covid, researchers at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology detected the new strain living within bats.

Another strain "discovered” in China, and of all places at very same Wuhan Institute of Virology where the gain of function (GOF) virus was deliberately leaked last time?

These demented assholes sure have a lot of nerve, and the only reason they are back at it with their latest round of international bioterror crimes is precisely because they have not been arrested for their previous bioterror crimes against humanity.

HKU5-CoV-2 is strikingly similar to the pandemic virus, sparking fears that history could repeat itself just two years after the worst was declared over. The new virus is even closer related to MERS, a deadlier type of coronavirus that kills up to a third of people it infects. Virologist Shi Zhengli, known as 'Batwoman' for her work on coronaviruses, led the discovery, published in a top scientific journal.

The reason HKU5-CoV-2 is nearly identical to the previous pandemic virus is because this CCP lab is simply modifying Ralph Baric’s last GOF sequence by inserting MERS into it this time (adding to the HIV and TB they inserted last time around), and tweaking the furin cleavage site, etc.

These kinds of relatively rudimentary lab-made adjustments also ensure that the PSYOP-25 DEATHVAX™ will be similar enough to the previous poison that another “Emergency” Use Authorization (EUA) will be instantly granted by the coconspirators over at the captured FDA.

Tests showed HKU5-CoV-2 infiltrated human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid. Sharing their discovery in the journal Cell, the Beijing-funded researchers admitted it posed a 'high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or facilitated by intermediate hosts.'

The reason HKU5-CoV-2 infiltrates human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2 is because the same team has created both strains for the very same reasons: to start yet another scamdemic.

The reason both strains have a high risk of spillover is because both strains were developed by Baric by taking COVID virions from the intestines of swine and GOF’ing them to be infectious to humans; in other words, the jump from animals to humans was deliberately manufactured.

MERS is a contagious respiratory illness spread from animals to humans and from human to human. It causes fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea and vomiting, and can be fatal in severe cases. Only two patients in the US have ever tested positive for MERS - both in May 2014 -and each case was linked to travel from the Middle East. There is no vaccine against the virus.

In theory, the intentional addition of MERS into this new strain of PSYOP-25 would make it a touch deadlier, but we can assume that the infection fatality rate (IFR) would still be very similar to PSYOP-19, which, excluding the murderous hospital protocols and prevention of early treatment, was around the same IFR as an especially severe seasonal flu outbreak.

The Daily Mail article concluded with the following laughable con job:

But the intelligence community in the US believes, with low confidence, that Covid leaked from the WIV. While SARS and MERS have documented evidence of transmission between animals to humans, the 'intermediate hosts for SARS-CoV-2 remain unclear', the new study says.

The very same intelligence community that telegraphed their bioterror crimes weeks before releasing their PSYOP-19 scamdemic with EVENT 201 are now telling their journalist assets to admit, with “low confidence,” that they were responsible for the preceding release, but definitely not for their upcoming one. No, they can’t be guilty of that again.

And the added bonus of course is that the possible uptake of PSYOP-BIRD-FLU “vaccines” would have been around zero; thus, a slightly deadlier virus could goose BigPharma profits since the current PSYOP-19 “vaccine” uptake (in 2025) is nearly nonexistent.

BigPharma profits have been plummeting, but since Friday’s PSYOP-25 announcement Pfizer’s stock has, pun intended, spiked:

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough:

And just in case anyone forgot who this Dr. Scott Gottlieb is:

Which means if they do actually go with PSYOP-25, then the FDA will most definitely grant the EUA for another round of Modified mRNA slow kill eugenics injections, unless RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement puts the kibosh on this latest democide program.

Most importantly, just like during PSYOP-19, if they do release PSYOP-25, then the best thing anyone can do to protect themselves is to avoid any and all “vaccines” like the real (bioweapon payload) plague itself, and to start taking a powerful spike support and viral replication inhibitor nutraceutical while administering Ivermectin as a prophylaxis a couple of times per week, or daily if you come down with any flu-like symptoms.

Do NOT comply.

