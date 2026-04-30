At the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic this Substack predicted that the likes of one of the most prolific serial murderers in human history Dr. Fauci and his various bioterror coconspirators would at some point all be thrown under proverbial buses by their NWO globopedo handlers. That time is now.

Dr. David Morens, a former senior adviser to Dr. Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 2006 to 2022, has been indicted on charges related to concealing and falsifying federal records during the plandemic.

The indictment, unsealed on April 28, 2026, alleges that Dr. Morens used his personal Gmail account to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and hide communications about the origins of the virus, particularly those tied to an illicit grant involving the CCP’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Like with all sociopathic grifters, Dr. Morens’s self-entitled hubris was his ultimate downfall:

And Dr. Fauci’s point man, who created much of the gain-of-function viral infectivity at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill by modifying gastrointestinal swine coronavirus to bind to human ACE-2 receptor cells may very well be indicted as well:

And that alleged zoonotic viral outbreak in Wuhan’s wet market was the initial coverup lie, until the pivot to the lab “leak” was floated, all while the plandemic was actually always a deliberate and coordinated bioweapon release on the heels of the Event 201 tabletop exercise organized by the WEF, the UN’s WHO, Bill Gates, the CIA and all of the other various Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime apparatchiks.

If anyone somehow still believes that Dr. Fauci & Co. are somehow not murderous psychopaths using money stolen from the tax slaves to commit crimes against humanity all while bragging in emails about covering up said crimes:

Sounds like Peter Daszack is one of the unnamed co-conspirators. Source

It gets even worse:

This is absolutely wild.



Senator Eric Schmitt: “David Morens was the Senior Advisor to the INFAMOUS Anthony Fauci…who was INDICTED this week…because he was DESTROYING evidence”



Dr. Fauci and his Frankenstein Science Soldiers were covering up their Crimes Against Humanity… Source

Additional color:

Senator John Kennedy just annihilated the Fauci Crew…



“They’re in a lot of trouble. One indicted…and two unindicted co-conspirators who will be indicted”



The WALLS are closing in.

The cover-up is NOW OVER.



ARREST THEM ALL Source

And now Dr. Fauci is on deck to get prosecuted:

The pressure is due to the fact that there are less than two weeks left until the statute of limitations runs out on Dr. Mengele 2.0:

And what about that highly suspicious Presidential pardon that Dr. Fauci received?

Because the autopen scandal where a demented puppet installed off the stolen 2020 elections was never aware of signing any pardons means that Dr. Fauci’s pardon is invalid.

A little background on why Dr. Fauci should have been thrown in prison long before the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was foisted on humanity:

Over a 20 year period starting in the 1980’s the NIH/NIAID under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, conducted medical experimentation with AIDS drugs on foster children.



PRISON NOW. Source

So, it comes as little surprise that Dr. Fauci & Co. did a repeat of their AIDS scam, but on a much grander scale once again targeting innocent children with their gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines:”

Sen. Ron Johnson: “This is a PROFOUND revelation… The US FDA now admits COVID-19 vaccines KILLED American children.”



Healthy kids — virtually ZERO risk from COVID — were FORCED by Biden mandates into lethal shots.



Leaked FDA memo on child deaths: regulators confess their actions “we have harmed more children than we saved.”



They KNEW the risks. They HID the signals. They MANDATED the deaths anyway.



Mass murder by mandate. Where is the justice? Source

EDIT: additional devastating context, because all roads always lead back to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

Wild timeline…



Obama: “Children should be vaccinated for ‘Covid’…”



Fauci: “It’s safe and effective for children”



Johnson: “They hid the data and children died”



Kennedy: “They’re in a lot of trouble”



Schmitt: “Fauci’s advisor was indicted for destroying evidence” Source

In other words:

Dr. Ben Marble:



“Fauci, George Soros, Bill Gates... all the comrades who pushed to inject the poison must be held accountable before justice... for the greatest mass poisoning in history...” ‼️ 🙏👇 Source

Democide certainly rhymes across the ages, and despite Dr. Fauci completely disappearing from public view, all of these “vaccine” and gain-of-function depopulation projects are being continually upgraded and readied for deployment.

Just like Dr. Morens’s recent indictment, prosecuting Dr. Fauci will be nothing more than a symbolic sacrificial gesture to appease all of the victims of his various crimes against humanity in order to pave the way for more refined and sophisticated followup democide.

Until entire Federal spy and war agencies that happen to own the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” patents are not dismantled with prejudice along with “health” agencies like the FDA and CDC, and until various NGO “nonprofit” crime syndicates belonging to black ops money laundering puppets like Bill Gates and George Soros are not shut down with extreme prejudice, and until eugenics fronts like the WHO are not completely defunded and removed from all policy decision-making , the bioterror crimes against humanity will continue unabated.

In the meantime, if you really want to protect yourselves against Dr. Fauci & Co.’s gain-of-function viral releases, shedding, the plethora of VAIDS adverse events, seasonal flu, and even the common cold, the following may very well be your best option:

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