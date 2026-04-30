2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
3h

Added the following EDIT with video: additional devastating context, because all roads always lead back to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

Wild timeline…

Obama: “Children should be vaccinated for ‘Covid’…”

Fauci: “It’s safe and effective for children”

Johnson: “They hid the data and children died”

Kennedy: “They’re in a lot of trouble”

Schmitt: “Fauci’s advisor was indicted for destroying evidence”

Reply
Share
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
4h

As I've said elsewhere: I'll believe justice has been served when I see them all publicly dangling from a noose. Including the entire Satanic Global Elite.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture