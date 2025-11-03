As the SNAP recipients impatiently await their free benefits as paid for by the tax slaves to resume, all while threatening violence and looting on social media platforms like TikTok…

…a means of postponing civil war has been presented to President Trump by a pair of Obama-appointed activist judges.

The twisted irony here is that the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic (American is not a democracy) may be saved for the time being by radical communist public officials who know full well that much of the SNAP budget is siphoned off to illegal immigrant invaders…

by Paul Craig Roberts

Two Democrat federal judges are doing their best to give President Trump the budgetary authority that Congress refuses to use, and Trump looks the gift horse in the mouth. Instead of bickering with the judges, he should just accept their gift. It would allow a smooth transaction from a dysfunctional democracy riven with faction and hate into a well functioning autocracy free of special interest control of a corrupt legislature.

President Trump has been ordered by the judiciary to begin making SNAP payments on November 5 despite the absence of a congressional authorization. Some say this is rule by judges. I see it as judicial recognition that US democracy is so dysfunctional it must be replaced by an autocrat who can keep the government functioning. This is the end fate of all democracies, and America has now reached this point.

Obama-appointed US federal district judge John McConnell has ordered Trump to pay the 42 million Americans with entitlements to working Americans’ incomes the benefits in the absence of Congressional authorization.

The Democrats refuse to pass a budget because they say Trump is “crushing people all across the country” by attempting to limit free health care to immigrant-invaders who walked into the US to collect free food, housing, and medical care.

As it is more important to Democrats that immigrant-invaders are supported by American taxpayers than to continue legislative control over the federal budget, Trump should accept the gift of power and dispense with the no longer needed Congress.

We now truly live in a Banana Republic.

The savages that are here illegally as part of the greater Cloward-Piven Strategy of destroying America from within along with all of the other welfare recipients (1 in 8 Americans!) who refuse or are unable to be productive members of society are being weaponized politically as well as socially, and you the tax slave will pay for your own demise by paying for all of this communist insanity; to wit:

The illegals have more money in their various accounts than many Americans, thanks to “income” taxes and black ops money laundering:

In other words:

The Democrats have created an entire class of people who do nothing and get everything, while the rest of us grind nonstop, sacrifice every weekend and holiday, and pay for it all. Millions of Americans, and criminal aliens, survive on and abuse EBT and SNAP. The system is completely broken. Supplemental aid should be a bridge, not a lifestyle. Here’s how to fix it: - Make everyone reapply. Start completely from scratch. - Enforceable work requirements for able-bodied adults - Real nutrition: fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins only - Teach people practical skills: how to cook, how to work - Get people self-sufficient, not dependent If you are an able-bodied adult, you should not be on supplemental income or benefits. You should go and work, without the option. Americans should not be required to subsidize your failed lifestyle. Source

Some badly needed common sense:

TikTok creator reveals how people may be blessed by the cancelation of SNAP benefits: This program is keeping a lot of people unmarried and uneducated... it’s time to step out. The government is not your friend. Source

The government is quite literally your enemy:

The ultimate blessing in disguise, and only viable long-term solution:

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X