2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12hEdited

There were conflicting rulings from Federal judges about whether and how to go about funding SNAP. Trump has said in no uncertain terms he wants the benefits paid as usual. He has his legal team working on the best way to do this. Scott Bessent said it is possible the benefits could be available to the states for payouts beginning Nov 5.

One good thing about this is that it has highlighted the huge number of illegal alien non-citizens who are receiving these benefits. That must be addressed. And in my opinion certain types of "food" should not be allowed to be purchased with these benefits.

But there ARE many Americans who deserve the meager food allowances they receive each month - seniors on fixed incomes, disabled people and veterans. I am one of these. I am a partially disabled senior on a tiny fixed income, and I do qualify for SNAP benefits, and I receive a small amount monthly, which means I don't have to choose between paying an electric bill or buying food. I am grateful for this. But I am disturbed by the abuse of this program that has become apparent lately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
11h

Most folks are totally unaware of a federal criminal law contained in The Anti-Deficiency Act which makes it a felony to spend money appropriated by Congress for anything else except the specific purposes set by Congress when they appropriated the money.

The surplus “contingency funds” totaling almost Five Billion $$ was appropriated to be used for Food Stamp/EBT Cards after a natural disaster. The current budget impasse is NOT a tornado, flood, massive ice storm, blizzard, flood, earthquake or similar natural disaster. It is a man-made problem.

In spite of two liberal judges wanting to do-good in spite of the actual criminal law, they won’t go to jail if the contingency funds are spent wrongly. However, it is the Secretary of Treasury who is the one who must sign the release of funds, not the judges. He would then be in violation of a criminal law, even if doing what the Smurf Judges erroneously advised. (Hint: “Ignorance of the Law is no excuse”).

Trump’s attorneys wisely asked the Smurf Judges to tell the Treasury exactly what the process is that allows them to not violate The Anti-Deficiency Act.

Should be interesting reading because now those judges will become laughing stock of the entire federal judiciary for their obvious bias and foolery in creating exceptions to criminal law that they have no power/authority to dictate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture