2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DandD's avatar
DandD
1h

I am sick and tired of these people playing God!! Leave the natural world and all its perfect God-created elements alone!!

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
7m

Not just that... HEK-293.

The Government allows HEK-293 which are aborted Human Embryo cells as food enhancers in Ketchup Coke Pepsi and nearly every product.

Especially Food supplies like Vitamin pills.

At the same time the Jews put Human Meat into Mc Donalds and other Burgers.

That is why I am Vegetarian.

HEK-293 Human Embryo Cells.

Disgusting.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-fed-cannibalism-at-the-wef

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture