POETIC JUSTICE: Pfizer Building Razed by Tornado -- 50,000 Pallets of DEATHVAX™ Destroyed
A natural weather event (not PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE) has prevented upwards of 50,000 times however many vials in each pallet adverse events by laying waste to a Pfizer warehouse full of PSYOP-19 “vaccines:”
Good always defeats evil, in the end.
Perhaps the next tornado materializes over Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci’s multimillion dollar residence, or a gigantic sinkhole sucks Washington, D.C. straight into the bowels of the earth; whichever karmic or Godly event is next meted out to the One World Government and its partners-in-crime will certainly further right the wrongs that We the People have been subjected to for far too long.
Do NOT comply.
I like to think its well deserved karma. But here’s a conspiracy theory I just thought of (with no evidence or facts) lol: Maybe is was HAARP directed to collect on the insurance since the vaxx is no longer making money :) lol
Edited. 50,000 times number of vials per pallet.