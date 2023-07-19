2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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gigiRN
Jul 19, 2023

I like to think its well deserved karma. But here’s a conspiracy theory I just thought of (with no evidence or facts) lol: Maybe is was HAARP directed to collect on the insurance since the vaxx is no longer making money :) lol

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jul 20, 2023

Edited. 50,000 times number of vials per pallet.

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