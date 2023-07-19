A natural weather event (not PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE) has prevented upwards of 50,000 times however many vials in each pallet adverse events by laying waste to a Pfizer warehouse full of PSYOP-19 “vaccines:”

Good always defeats evil, in the end.

Perhaps the next tornado materializes over Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci’s multimillion dollar residence, or a gigantic sinkhole sucks Washington, D.C. straight into the bowels of the earth; whichever karmic or Godly event is next meted out to the One World Government and its partners-in-crime will certainly further right the wrongs that We the People have been subjected to for far too long.

Do NOT comply.

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