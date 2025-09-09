⚠️Pfizer mRNA Shot Batch Number Starting with "E" = "Excess Death Risk"
96 of the top 100 deadliest batches (by crude deaths) started with “E”
Years ago this Substack featured an article tracking the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” batch distributions…
…concluding the following:
We now may confirm that 5% of the batches may be classified as rapid kill lots, but what exact percent do the slow kill lots represent is something that will be extrapolated over time. And when the slow kill lots are clearly identified it will be, by design, too late.
Two years later the “rapid kill lots” have finally been identified; to wit:
📍 55% of the most lethal batches (by death-to-AE ratio) start with “E”
These findings are consistent with three peer-reviewed investigations (Furst, Manniche, and Jablonowski), all of which reveal striking batch variability—showing that early Pfizer batches (Dec 2020–early 2021) carried markedly higher risk.
Many likely also received "duds" associated with no serious adverse events.
~80% of Americans Played the Deadly Game of mRNA Roulette Some batches cause mass injury and death. Others are harmless duds.
🔥 Hot lots: DNA plasmids, mRNA overload, heavy metals
🧊 Dud lots: Degraded. Inactive. Multiple peer-reviewed papers confirm: batch determines fate.
Since batch-dependent safety of COVID-19 mRNA injections has been demonstrated, checking your batch can be a useful tool to help predict possible long-term adverse events:
https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/HowBadIsMyBatch.html
And just like that another conspiracy theory becomes irrefutable conspiracy fact.
A most tragic corroboration for “E” batch:
An article published by this Substack all the way back in 2022 also covered the batch distributions, and discovered some extremely disturbing patterns:
If someone received any of the “vaccines,” and especially the deadlier lots, then the following prophylaxis (or treatment) approach may very well be the difference between succumbing to an adverse event or living:
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
my mom 1st jab 31 march 2021 ER 9470, 2nd jab 21 april 2021 EX0893 ... and 12 august 2021 sche died. thanks pfizzerrrrrrrrrrrrr .... bastards !!!!!!!!!!!!
My mom and aunt are now at the end of a long drawn out fight against the "Turbo Cancers" they were both given in order to keep their jobs and not lose their retirement they had worked so long and hard for! They were committed to this company for many years which didn't matter and were given the same ultimatum like so many others were given!!! And they are both experiencing the worst possible outcome after suffering for th past 2 years ...their liver and bones are completely ravaged and we are all holding on the days we hace left with them. I hope i am forgiven but i do hope the evil sick POS get what they deserve and worse!!!! Wish the leftist and rhino senators and any reps of the past decade who are behind any of this took all the jabs🤞