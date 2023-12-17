This was always a pre-planned “pandemic” democide plain and simple. These “vaccines” could only have ever been deliberately deployed slow kill bioweapons to maim and kill for profit en route to population reduction.

by OUR MEDIUM EUROPE (translated from German, emphasis 2SG)

Image: Paul Ehrlich Institute

As is well known, the modRNA products travel through the body with the aid of the so-called lipid nano particles, and are thus transfected into the cells.

According to a TKP report, the two lipids ALC-0159 and ALC-0315 used by Pfizer had no approval until 2020 ,except for “research purposes only.”

Pfizer safety data sheets have a toxic effect

In the Safety data sheets from Pfizer, a medium toxic potential is now attributed to their mRNA vaccine, and when injected by syringe they cause a “highly toxic potential.” It is unbelievable that authorities still allow this to happen to people.

TKP had on 9, December 2021 a detailed analysis published quoting the company that manufactures these lipids. On the Echelon Biosciences website we may read the following: “ALC-0159 is one of the components of the BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS-CoV‑2 in addition to ALC-0315, DSPC and cholesterol. This product is for research purposes only and not for human use.“

And furthermore, “ALC-0159 and ALC-0315 was referenced in an EMA Assessment Report for the first conditional marketing authorization received from page 22.”

It stated that, “all auxiliary substances except the functional lipids ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 and the structural lipid DSPC correspond to the Ph. Eur. The functional lipids ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified as novel auxiliaries. The two structural lipids DSPC and cholesterol are used in several finished products that have already been approved.“

“The prefabricated medicinal product contains two novel auxiliaries, the cational lipid ALC-0315 and the PEGylated lipid ALC-0159. Only limited information about the new auxiliaries is provided. “

EMA only received “limited information “

It is difficult to believe what is being disclosed here. The lipid nano particles ( LNP ), which also use BioNTech’s ALC0159 and ALC0315, are specified with OEB 3 classification; i.e. hazardous, or “dangerous” designation. The modRNA, or Modified RNA, is transported inside the LNP, and in the Process-2 study it was obtained from E ‑coli bacteria and plasmids.

The complete package, “Comirnaty,” which has been assigned the code PF-07302048, is then classified as modRNA in hazard class OEB5: “agreement with the modRNA, i.e. “very highly hazard,” or "highly toxic potential ”.

Now, how do we know that PF-07302048 is actually “Comirnaty?“

To figure that out, all we have to do is look at the “Comirnaty” safety data sheet from December 7th, 2021. The security codes and the assignment to “Comirnaty” are listed there as PF-07302048. While this classification pertains to safe handling, it only applies to just 1 microgram.

The adult dose is 30 micrograms, and some vaccinated subjects have 5 or more of these doses. The public classification as completely harmless and “free of side effects” can therefore in no way be reconciled with the evaluation of the manufacturer, and their OEB5 classification. Also, the fact that ALC0159 and ALC0315 are classified as “dangerous” without modRNA, and yet somehow the overall product was classified as ”very dangerous” needs an explanation, and cannot be justified by the occupational safety qualification alone.

If any vaccine had the OEB5 classification beforehand, no one would have been able to use it.

Expert Council examination of the Pfizer data sheet

Expert Council has on its website a detailed assessment of the safety issues of Pfizers’s mRNA product:

Some passages of the safety data sheet from Pfizer regarding Comirnaty makes you listen. If someone were to accidentally inhale this product, they would require being, “…brought to fresh air and seek medical care immediately.“

Why does the the safety sheet state the following?:

“For all activities in which this material is used, measures to prevent releases and to protect against exposure must be defined. “

These products are injectables, and yet they were warning about airborne exposure.

What does the sentence imply?:

“If the operating and handling conditions lead to an release into the air, a suitable respiratory protection device must be worn with a protective factor that is sufficient to control the exposure.“

These instructions for a product that is repeatedly injected into people are more than concerning.

And what Pfizer drafted in their contract with the EU is especially troubling; namely, that the injections will not be the same as those of the clinical study and that they have neither information about the long-term consequences nor statements about the effectiveness (self-protection, transmission protection), and that there could be unknown side effects.

The EU has nevertheless signed off on behalf of all Member States. At this point, the FDA had already received the post-marketing study. Why then are these vaccines still available can only be speculated.

Not much to speculate on really: the politician puppets and government agency apparatchiks are all in on the genocide. These are your “authorities,” “leaders,” and “experts.”

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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