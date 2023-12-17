Pfizer Classifies its Own mRNA Product as "TOXIC"
The overall product is classified as ”very dangerous, with the "highly toxic potential" designation.
This was always a pre-planned “pandemic” democide plain and simple. These “vaccines” could only have ever been deliberately deployed slow kill bioweapons to maim and kill for profit en route to population reduction.
by OUR MEDIUM EUROPE (translated from German, emphasis 2SG)
As is well known, the modRNA products travel through the body with the aid of the so-called lipid nano particles, and are thus transfected into the cells.
According to a TKP report, the two lipids ALC-0159 and ALC-0315 used by Pfizer had no approval until 2020 ,except for “research purposes only.”
Pfizer safety data sheets have a toxic effect
In the Safety data sheets from Pfizer, a medium toxic potential is now attributed to their mRNA vaccine, and when injected by syringe they cause a “highly toxic potential.” It is unbelievable that authorities still allow this to happen to people.
TKP had on 9, December 2021 a detailed analysis published quoting the company that manufactures these lipids. On the Echelon Biosciences website we may read the following: “ALC-0159 is one of the components of the BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS-CoV‑2 in addition to ALC-0315, DSPC and cholesterol. This product is for research purposes only and not for human use.“
And furthermore, “ALC-0159 and ALC-0315 was referenced in an EMA Assessment Report for the first conditional marketing authorization received from page 22.”
It stated that, “all auxiliary substances except the functional lipids ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 and the structural lipid DSPC correspond to the Ph. Eur. The functional lipids ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified as novel auxiliaries. The two structural lipids DSPC and cholesterol are used in several finished products that have already been approved.“
“The prefabricated medicinal product contains two novel auxiliaries, the cational lipid ALC-0315 and the PEGylated lipid ALC-0159. Only limited information about the new auxiliaries is provided. “
EMA only received “limited information “
It is difficult to believe what is being disclosed here. The lipid nano particles ( LNP ), which also use BioNTech’s ALC0159 and ALC0315, are specified with OEB 3 classification; i.e. hazardous, or “dangerous” designation. The modRNA, or Modified RNA, is transported inside the LNP, and in the Process-2 study it was obtained from E ‑coli bacteria and plasmids.
The complete package, “Comirnaty,” which has been assigned the code PF-07302048, is then classified as modRNA in hazard class OEB5: “agreement with the modRNA, i.e. “very highly hazard,” or "highly toxic potential ”.
Now, how do we know that PF-07302048 is actually “Comirnaty?“
To figure that out, all we have to do is look at the “Comirnaty” safety data sheet from December 7th, 2021. The security codes and the assignment to “Comirnaty” are listed there as PF-07302048. While this classification pertains to safe handling, it only applies to just 1 microgram.
The adult dose is 30 micrograms, and some vaccinated subjects have 5 or more of these doses. The public classification as completely harmless and “free of side effects” can therefore in no way be reconciled with the evaluation of the manufacturer, and their OEB5 classification. Also, the fact that ALC0159 and ALC0315 are classified as “dangerous” without modRNA, and yet somehow the overall product was classified as ”very dangerous” needs an explanation, and cannot be justified by the occupational safety qualification alone.
If any vaccine had the OEB5 classification beforehand, no one would have been able to use it.
Expert Council examination of the Pfizer data sheet
Expert Council has on its website a detailed assessment of the safety issues of Pfizers’s mRNA product:
Some passages of the safety data sheet from Pfizer regarding Comirnaty makes you listen. If someone were to accidentally inhale this product, they would require being, “…brought to fresh air and seek medical care immediately.“
Why does the the safety sheet state the following?:
“For all activities in which this material is used, measures to prevent releases and to protect against exposure must be defined. “
These products are injectables, and yet they were warning about airborne exposure.
What does the sentence imply?:
“If the operating and handling conditions lead to an release into the air, a suitable respiratory protection device must be worn with a protective factor that is sufficient to control the exposure.“
These instructions for a product that is repeatedly injected into people are more than concerning.
And what Pfizer drafted in their contract with the EU is especially troubling; namely, that the injections will not be the same as those of the clinical study and that they have neither information about the long-term consequences nor statements about the effectiveness (self-protection, transmission protection), and that there could be unknown side effects.
The EU has nevertheless signed off on behalf of all Member States. At this point, the FDA had already received the post-marketing study. Why then are these vaccines still available can only be speculated.
Not much to speculate on really: the politician puppets and government agency apparatchiks are all in on the genocide. These are your “authorities,” “leaders,” and “experts.”
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I don't even read the articles any more because the obvious is now blinding! I know a bare minimum of at least 50 people that have succumbed to them! This week? TWO more. One woman 24 years old! She was dead 26 days later - RARE CANCER! Just finished school was at her job for 6 weeks and DEAD!
Friday night another call - a friends half sister 60 years old the bastion of perfect health - after the shot - kidney failure - massive and I do mean massive blood clots - she died Wednesday night.
I deal with the public and it's constantly someone. Even my own vets mother is very sick! I truly believe a huge part of this looming Middle East war is a distraction. I think Israel may've gotten the worst of the injections. As I type that I wonder how many IDF soldiers they lost?
I wish people would give me credit for the proof that the virus was released deliberately. Remember, just a little while back, The Narrative side claimed the virus entered the human population through natural zoonotic spillover even though I proved that to be impossible on February 20, 2020. Also up until a little bit ago, people were called "conspiracy theorists" by our NIH Director Francis Collins and the NIAID Director, Tony Fauci for claiming the virus got into humans by way of a lab leak .
The fact of the matter is both groups were wrong.. It was released deliberately and I can prove it. Dr. B told me that was "WAY out there" in a recent interview he did with me
https://www.illusionconsensus.com/p/episode-20-reid-sheftall
and didn't want to discuss it. He said he favored the lab leak hypothesis.
Why haven't I gotten credit for my 16 firsts and 4 onlys on major Covid issues? The people who have followed me from the beginning say it is because I was too early but there's much more to it. Dr. Yeadon has been treated a lot like me. Never on any panels and never interviewed by major platforms despite trying very hard to land one invite. We wrote a book too.- an important book.
Meanwhile, people keep appearing on the panels and appear on Tucker, Rogan, Megyn Kelly, etc. who were wrong on at least 1/3 of it. Conclusion: The powers that be want those people interviewed. That's how they've been able to control the Narrative for so long and why so many doctors still believe it. But not so if Dr. Yeadon or I could get on one of those platforms. It would be over if Rogan or Tucker had us on.
Dr. Paul Offit made two claims on his Substack that were wrong. I challenged him to a live, recorded debate to help people understand Covid. He ignored my challenge. His shills said, "Why should he debate someone unqualified?". Turns out I am far more qualified than Dr. Offit with a physics degree from MIT (#1 in the World for 13 straight years- QS- https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings ) a CARDIAC SURGEON with 12 years of post-graduate training vs his Tufts degree (#379 in the world), a PEDIATRICIAN with 4 years of postgraduate training. I do apologize to Dr. Offit for making him look like a lightweight here, or a "painted monkey" as one commenter put it, but you can count on me to defend myself when I get put down unfairly.
So where does this leave us? I still go unrecognized due to severe censorship as the only person who has been right on everything since the beginning, Dr. Offit gets exposed as a coward, and all is right in the universe.