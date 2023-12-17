2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ's avatar
BJ
Dec 17, 2023

I don't even read the articles any more because the obvious is now blinding! I know a bare minimum of at least 50 people that have succumbed to them! This week? TWO more. One woman 24 years old! She was dead 26 days later - RARE CANCER! Just finished school was at her job for 6 weeks and DEAD!

Friday night another call - a friends half sister 60 years old the bastion of perfect health - after the shot - kidney failure - massive and I do mean massive blood clots - she died Wednesday night.

I deal with the public and it's constantly someone. Even my own vets mother is very sick! I truly believe a huge part of this looming Middle East war is a distraction. I think Israel may've gotten the worst of the injections. As I type that I wonder how many IDF soldiers they lost?

Reply
Share
15 replies
rsheftall@gmail.com's avatar
rsheftall@gmail.com
Dec 17, 2023

I wish people would give me credit for the proof that the virus was released deliberately. Remember, just a little while back, The Narrative side claimed the virus entered the human population through natural zoonotic spillover even though I proved that to be impossible on February 20, 2020. Also up until a little bit ago, people were called "conspiracy theorists" by our NIH Director Francis Collins and the NIAID Director, Tony Fauci for claiming the virus got into humans by way of a lab leak .

The fact of the matter is both groups were wrong.. It was released deliberately and I can prove it. Dr. B told me that was "WAY out there" in a recent interview he did with me

https://www.illusionconsensus.com/p/episode-20-reid-sheftall

and didn't want to discuss it. He said he favored the lab leak hypothesis.

Why haven't I gotten credit for my 16 firsts and 4 onlys on major Covid issues? The people who have followed me from the beginning say it is because I was too early but there's much more to it. Dr. Yeadon has been treated a lot like me. Never on any panels and never interviewed by major platforms despite trying very hard to land one invite. We wrote a book too.- an important book.

Meanwhile, people keep appearing on the panels and appear on Tucker, Rogan, Megyn Kelly, etc. who were wrong on at least 1/3 of it. Conclusion: The powers that be want those people interviewed. That's how they've been able to control the Narrative for so long and why so many doctors still believe it. But not so if Dr. Yeadon or I could get on one of those platforms. It would be over if Rogan or Tucker had us on.

Dr. Paul Offit made two claims on his Substack that were wrong. I challenged him to a live, recorded debate to help people understand Covid. He ignored my challenge. His shills said, "Why should he debate someone unqualified?". Turns out I am far more qualified than Dr. Offit with a physics degree from MIT (#1 in the World for 13 straight years- QS- https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings ) a CARDIAC SURGEON with 12 years of post-graduate training vs his Tufts degree (#379 in the world), a PEDIATRICIAN with 4 years of postgraduate training. I do apologize to Dr. Offit for making him look like a lightweight here, or a "painted monkey" as one commenter put it, but you can count on me to defend myself when I get put down unfairly.

So where does this leave us? I still go unrecognized due to severe censorship as the only person who has been right on everything since the beginning, Dr. Offit gets exposed as a coward, and all is right in the universe.

Reply
Share
13 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture