2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim kelly's avatar
Jim kelly
Jan 25, 2024

No not a horse Not a cow But as stubborn as a mule and as wise as an owl,

Thankfully, and not as blind as a bat, to be able to see the one sided narrative been pushed by all including the medical profession /MSM , when science becomes politicised it becomes a for profit business

Follow the money trail , to see who benefits !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Penny's avatar
Penny
Jan 25, 2024

Thank you. Can you elaborate on the Tippens protocol update, please? Can’t find anything on his site.

Thanks again for your initiative in making these invaluable products available through your sub-stack. You’re helping so many people who otherwise have no source, with mail being opened and contents like IVM being confiscated in many countries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture