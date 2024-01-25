PetMectin: Pharmaceutical Grade Pure Ivermectin
With the new and improved Joe Tippens protocol.
Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections.
Since the rollout of the “pandemic,” ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, WHO, UN, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit” foundations, et al. partners in crime.
The scientific community performed fraudulent “Trust the Science” studies, and their coconspirator “peer reviewed” journals hurriedly published them in a coordinated effort to discredit ivermectin.
These Crimes Against Humanity were perpetrated in order to push through the EUA “experimental” DEATHVAX™ that BigPharma manufactured in no time without any real trials on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, and NIAID handlers.
But the real studies all irrefutably showed that ivermectin was, unlike the “vaccines,” actually exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at treating PSYOP-19.
But the wholly captured and criminal FDA, the very same FDA that attempted to seal Pfizer’s corrupt research for 75 years, was shilling hard against the Nobel Prize winning “horse paste” medicine; to wit:
Thankfully, you can now purchase this wonder drug for your horse, cat, dog, cattle, sheep, and even pet swine. And you don’t even need a prescription.
PetMectin is human-grade pure ivermectin. It comes in the standard 12mg tablet. It is significantly less expensive than all other ivermectin tablets and capsules currently on the market. You get 50 tablets for $69.95, plus shipping.
But it gets even better.
All 2nd Smartest Guy subscribers receive 10% off by using code 2SGPET.
Treat and protect your beloved companions with PetMectin.
We now know that the Modified mRNA “vaccines” cause turbo cancers, as well as a wide-range of other adverse events; the combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may be far superior to the original Joe Tippens cancer protocol.
New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
No not a horse Not a cow But as stubborn as a mule and as wise as an owl,
Thankfully, and not as blind as a bat, to be able to see the one sided narrative been pushed by all including the medical profession /MSM , when science becomes politicised it becomes a for profit business
Follow the money trail , to see who benefits !!!!
Thank you. Can you elaborate on the Tippens protocol update, please? Can’t find anything on his site.
Thanks again for your initiative in making these invaluable products available through your sub-stack. You’re helping so many people who otherwise have no source, with mail being opened and contents like IVM being confiscated in many countries.