Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the plethora of VAIDS-induced adverse events like turbo cancer, early onset dementia, and a whole host of other diseases caused by the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and now a pure Ivermectin Cream is available that may be used to treat a variety of skin problems.

Not only does PetMectin Cream treat lice infestations, rosacea, insect bites, eczema, psoriasis and many other skin conditions, but it may also be used off-label for melanoma; for example:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Topical Cream Testimonial - 88 year old Alberta farmer with Ear Cancer has 4 tubes of Ivermectin paste sent to him by his son



More and more Topical Ivermectin testimonials are starting to come in...



88 year old farmer in Alberta was diagnosed with skin cancer on the surface of the ear.



His son sent him 4 tubes of Ivermectin paste.



“He called this morning to report that after a month, he has used three tubes and has applied three times a day. The cancer has cleared up...”



Every type of skin cancer can be treated with Topical Ivermectin: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and yes, even melanoma.



You can start to see a response visually fairly quickly...within weeks!



Yes, good old Ivermectin “horse paste”, although you can buy Ivermectin Cream formulated for humans from Indiamart for about $2 USD a tube.



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Another skin cancer testimonial using topical Ivermectin Cream:

Ivermectin got rid of a skin cancer that was on my chest! Now seeing this video I am convinced of it's healing abilities.



Ivermectin completely cleared up this baby’s skin in 4 days. Source

Except that the Ivermectin paste has all kinds of toxic inactive ingredients, whereas PetMectin Cream is formulated with strictly non-toxic inactive ingredients and 1% pharmaceutical-grade pure Ivermectin.

Here is Dr. Makis with a success story using Ivermectin Cream topically to completely cure a subcutaneous breast mass:

NEW ARTICLE: TOPICAL IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 77 year old Ontario Nurse with a new breast mass, which disappears by the time she is to get a biopsy!



Topical Ivermectin is amazing! 😃 There are two versions:

1% Cream is FDA approved for treatment of Rosacea

1.87% is affectionately known as “horse paste”



Topical Ivermectin is amazing for any inflammatory or autoimmune skin condition (this is extensively documented in published literature), however cancer is where it really shines.



Cancer patients have seen some success with Topical administration of Ivermectin and some patients are starting to combine Ivermectin Cream with Castor oil (or even DMSO) for improved absorption.



I run the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.

We are at the cutting edge of medicine and getting results no one else is. 👏

Family doctors, you have a lot to learn here.



Repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole (even in topical application form) will change your practice, your lives and your patients’ lives.



Get on it.



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But unlike horse paste, PetMectin Cream is specifically made for topical application and does not have any unhealthy additives or unnecessary ingredients.

NEW ARTICLE: TOPICAL IVERMECTIN - Atopic Dermatitis, Rosacea, perioral dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, acne vulgaris - Ivermectin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties when applied topically!



There are several studies now showing efficacy of topical Ivermectin cream or paste in treating a whole range of inflammatory skin conditions (non-parasitic):



2017 Ventre et al:

Conclusion: “We investigated a murine model of atopic dermatitis...IVM is endowed with topical anti-inflammatory properties that could have important applications for the treatment of T-cell-mediated skin inflammatory diseases.”



2018 Ebbelaar et al:

“Ivermectin is an effective treatment option for papulopustular Rosacea and seems to be more effective than metronidazole (NNT = 10.5) at 12 weeks of treatment.”



2017 Noguera-Morel et al: A series of 15 cases:

“Treatment of papulopustular rosacea (PPR) and periorificial dermatitis (POD) can be challenging in children.”



“The overall response to topical or oral ivermectin was excellent: 14 of 15 (93%) patients achieved complete or almost complete clearance of lesions”



2019 Schaller et al:

“Adding doxycycline 40-mg modified release (DMR) capsules, to daily ivermectin 1% cream can produce faster responses, improve response rates, and increase patient satisfaction in cases of severe rosacea compared with 1% ivermectin alone.”



2019 - Baranska-Rybak et al:

“The aim of our study was to assess the benefit and tolerability of topical ivermectin therapy in mild and moderate perioral dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis SD and acne vulgaris AV.”



“Onset of treatment effect can be seen as early as 2 weeks after treatment initiation with 1% ivermectin cream in monotherapy.”



“We present 20 cases of different facial inflammatory dermatoses - Overall 19 patients reported “very good” and “excellent” improvement”



Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions. If you are suffering from such vaccine skin injuries, consider a trial of topical Ivermectin.



“In December 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 1% ivermectin cream for treatment of rosacea in adults while the first European approval was obtained in March 2015.”



Much more in this extensive article (don’t miss this one!)



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@JoeRogan @TuckerCarlson Source

And here is Dr. Makis touting the benefits of Ivermectin cream for treating many inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis... even skin cancers:

There are currently very limited supplies for PetMectin Cream, but more will be available in the coming weeks…

Do NOT comply.

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