2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
1hEdited

PS the coupon code CREAM25 was not enabled just as this article went live, but 10 minutes later it became active, and is now working.

Apologies.

Reply
Share
Christine R King's avatar
Christine R King
43m

My doctor told me the liquid form of Ivermectin injected into cattle can also be applied topically. He told me he knows of patients who have rubbed it on the skin to cure Lyme. It worked!

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture