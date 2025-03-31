The genetically modifying slow kill bioweapon COVID “vaccines” were always a depopulation program with the added bonus of funneling windfall “profits” off the backs of “income” tax slaves to the Intelligence-Industrial Complex via their black ops money laundering BigPharma assets.

The other day a popular X account that goes by the handle Catturd™ asked his followers a simple question…

…almost 3 million views and 9.1k replies later we have what amounts to an informal VAERS-like anecdotal horror-show database, with some of the more popular and damning comments as follows:

The “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic is just now gathering steam, and what is coming down the proverbial pike will be a vast VAIDS depopulation.

7% reduction in patients due to iatrogenesis is just the start, and the good doctor will as time goes on lose at very least well over half of her practice.

As this Substack had previously written, there were known hot batch and cold batch distributions of these deadly Modified mRNA eugenics injections; to wit:

We now may confirm that 5% of the batches may be classified as rapid kill lots, but what exact percent do the slow kill lots represent is something that will be extrapolated over time. And when the slow kill lots are clearly identified it will be, by design, too late.

Our hearts go out to Allen Martin and his family.

There is no public outcry because the “vaccinated” are still partaking in their mass biosuicide rituals, and CogDis is always a critical component of any cult.

More parents burying their children, which may very well be the greatest tragedy of all.

A nightmare indeed thanks to the “free” servings of “vaccines,” and now families are not just burying their own as they continue to succumb to the plethora of VAIDS symptoms, but are going bankrupt doing so.

There are literally thousands more heartbreaking replies that you may peruse if you so choose.

But let us end on a positive note as more and more of humanity awakens to the entire “vaccine” program, which people are finally starting to appreciate as the global democide project that it is.

Less than 5% of the population is currently subjecting themselves to the PSYOP-19 injection, and overall “vaccine” uptake is plummeting.

Which brings us to some amazing news: Moderna is down over 10% this morning, and down over 90% from peak scamdemic highs:

Pfizer is proving to be more resilient for now, down just 1% on the day, but over 55% from peak scamdemic highs:

As covered yesterday, PSYOP-19 FDA criminal Peter Marks was forced to step down, which means BigPharma will have one less captured insider cooking the data and allowing for fraudulent approvals of deadly medicines:

The fact that Trump recently cancelled $1b to the public face of bioterrorism and his global eugenics node GAVI, which happens to be the partner-in-crime of the UN’s “health” agency WHO, will put ever greater pressure on BigPharma stock prices:

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

