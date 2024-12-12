The patently fraudulent and murderous “emergency declaration” under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act has been extended until well past President Trump’s second term.

The “Biden” administration, which was installed due to a stolen election and thus remains wholly illegitimate, along with its agents and agencies have no legal standing to mandate or make any laws whatsoever, including but not limited to the recent following ruling:

The Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” conveniently fall under this corrupt PREP Act, which provides sweeping liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers, distributors, licensed health professional and essentially anyone else that was pushing these deadly gene altering poisons, effectively preventing any and all lawsuits save for those considered “willful misconduct.” Of course, the entire scamdemic and associated “vaccines” fall under willful misconduct, and then some.

The illegitimate Federal government and its unconstitutional agencies are to this very day in late 2024 still pretending that COVID-19 is somehow an ongoing public emergency as they continue to stockpile like there’s no tomorrow these Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) spike protein factory injections; in other words, this is all for your protection and benefit, so that when (not if) you die prematurely from these “vaccines,” just remember that you saved granny, helped reverse “climate change,” and that your self-inflicted or voluntary euthanasia means that you are anything but an anti-vaxxer, anti-science domestic terrorist deplorable, such that upon precipitously departing this life you do so as a most virtuous virtue signaler.

Of course, Pfizer, Moderna, Fauci, Gates, et al. all thank you for your service.

The question now becomes, will Mister Operation Warp Speed aka President Trump finally admit the true nature of his “beautiful vaccines,” thus unleashing RFK Jr. et al. to reverse this PREP Act extension as they commence with the mass arrests of the bioterrorists that have further weaponized the Medical Industrial Complex on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers? Or will there be more of the same empty promises and blusterous patriotic rhetoric as more and more ‘new and improved’ Modified mRNA “vaccine” products are rolled out for followup scamdemics and other fake “health emergencies” in order to nudge the naive into continuing to partake in these statist mass bio-suicide rituals by subjecting themselves to these never-ending injections?

If the PREP Act is not overturned over the next couple of month, and if all of these BigPharma, NWO globopedo and Three-Letter Agency criminals continue to roam free, then you know exactly what MAGA and MAHA really stand for.

More shall be revealed imminently.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

