As this Subtack had previously posited, one of the main objectives of President Trump’s ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ was to extract former Venezuelan president Maduro in order stop the electronic voting machine election fraud operations emanating out of that country, and thereby expose the Democrat party and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers…

…and now we have further proof that this Substack may have been exactly right; to wit:

HOLEE SHYT ‼️ Did you catch what Trump said?



He said he’s learned some things about the Election Software in Venezuela regarding the 2020 Election after Capturing President Maduro 👀 It’s becoming more and more likely it was a cooperative agreed capture. Maduro is singing..



https://rumble.com/v74m3f8-trump-weve-learned-some-things-about-the-2020-election-with-maduro-.html Sidney Powell is owed an apology because this is where we are heading folks… Venezuela, Maduro, Dominion, and DoD Patents for Predetermined election Outcomes — “A Year before the 2020 election, Dominion Voting Systems assigned all 19 of patents for election technology to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank”



1. 2005 Patent for “Dynamic Auditing” to monitor elections in real time, done with the National Institute of Health



2. 2006 DoD patent with created an algorithm for predetermined results — given to a university in New Jersey



“We know from a witness who came to us and said that the original system created by Smartmatic was to RIG elections for Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. That system was also used to insulate the Maduro regime from being ousted… and of course we know communist China is all over Venezuela.”



https://rumble.com/v73x52k-sidney-powell-2021-dominion-smartmatic-patents-venezuela.html Source

A recent pic of Maduro for additional context:

Maduro certainly does not appear to be your normal prisoner, and given his body language, and the ease with which ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ was successfully executed, this may all have been an agreed upon capture with all parties in on it.

And just to reiterate, the Democrats, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers and the NWO globopedo cabal are still at it with their electronic election fraud con, are just as hellbent as ever about destroying America from within, and will never stop until they are all brought to justice:

During the 2024 Election, voters were trying to vote for Trump on a touch screen voting machine but it would NOT let the selection for Trump be made and would select Kamala Harris instead. Source

The good news is that there may just be a scintilla of actual hope when it comes to finally killing off these globalist criminals:

🚨 GLOBALISM JUST DIED IN DAVOS



Howard Lutnick just walked into the lion’s den — and told the World Economic Forum exactly what they didn’t want to hear.



“Globalism has failed.”



Not whispered.

Not softened.



Declared — on their own stage.



He dismantled the entire WEF doctrine in minutes:

• Offshoring hollowed out the West

• Cheap labor destroyed innovation

• Net Zero made Europe dependent on China

• Sovereignty begins with borders

• Nations must control their industry, energy, and medicine



Then came the line that shook the room:



“Why would Europe agree to Net Zero when they don’t even make a battery?”



That’s the truth globalists can’t answer.



Green agendas without industry.



Climate pledges without sovereignty.



Moral posturing while outsourcing power to Beijing.



America First isn’t isolation.



It’s independence.



And Lutnick made it crystal clear:



The old model is finished.



The globalist experiment has failed.

And the future belongs to nations that put their people first.



Davos just heard the obituary — live. Source

The only way this globalist experiment stays dead is if election fraud is never ever allowed to be perpetrated again on We the People, because the only way the Democrats and RINOs could ever win again is by way of election thievery.

Do NOT comply.

