As this Substack has been exposing for many years now…

…geoengineering is an all too real program, and the likes of Bill Gates, the CFR, UN, WHO, WEF, BlackRock, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, et al. are all in on it.

And now James O’Keefe in a Julian Assange disguise has gone undercover at Davos, further corroborating that our skies are being sprayed by the NWO globopedo cabal puppets hellbent on terraforming this planet into some kind of barely inhabitable dystopia; to wit:

O’KEEFE INFILTRATES DAVOS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM:



Climate executives spill SECRETS about “Carbon Taxes,” weather modification, and chemtrails. A WEF climate elite who works with three-letter agencies and @DARPA discusses hidden plans about “artificial rain.”



“Black Rock is behind us!” @globalcompact @Davos @SaraLemniei Source

The WEF psychopaths and BlackRock apparatchiks simply can’t help themselves; here are some of the more terrifying transcript highlights from O’Keefe’s bombshell video:

Emil Luth (WEF insider): We’re working with Laserlight Comms, DARPA. Do you have that company in your portfolio that does artificial rain? Balbir Singh: We’ve got BlackRock behind us. Kennedy Ricci (President and CEO of 4AIR): To put sulfur dioxide up there is a pretty cheap way to cool down the earth. Anonymous WEF insider: I don’t want aluminum oxides in my lettuce are you kidding me? The cocktail from hell that they’re squirting above our heads. Sara Lemniei (CEO of SLK Capital: We are one of the largest climate tax innovators for the U.K. government.

The carbon credit tax scam is just one of the many ways in which illegitimate governments and their corporate partners-in-crime force the tax slaves to pay for their own demises a la the “free” DEATHVAX™.

And what better way to execute the peaceful culling of humanity than to have those targeted for extermination happily owning nothing all while partaking in their very own suicides?

The very same government agencies that own the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” patents are also in on the the whole geoengineering project with their corporate partners to seed our atmosphere with all kinds of poisons and experimental substances that may irreparably alter our planet and our health; and two of the stated endgame goals is to mass release aerosolized gene altering “vaccines” into the skies while blotting out the sun.

Do NOT comply.

