2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Candis's avatar
Candis
2h

The coffee seems to defy the laws of gravity, for one thing.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Body double or a better AI caricature? His face is too full and more youthful than in recent photos. First AI may have been a hurry up version. He may have been wounded and is being treated.

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