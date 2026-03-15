Nothing is ever what it seems in the fog of war, with breaking news depicting a smirking Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu very much alive and well inside a coffee shop, cracking jokes about this non-AI fingers holding up a caffè latte while promising to continue bombing his neighbors into oblivion:

And here is Netanyahu’s post on X:

Meanwhile, Chinese and Iranian intelligence leaked the first videos of Netanyahu’s blown up home where multiple casualties were reported:

As Iran continues to escalate with ever more saber rattling:

🔴 URGENT 🇮🇷🇮🇱 EVACUATION NOTICE FOR TEL AVIV



🔴 The commander of the Iranian army 🇮🇷 ⚪️ We are giving a 24-hour deadline to all residents of Tel Aviv to evacuate immediately before it’s too late. ⚪️ We are preparing to launch an exceptional attack on Tel Aviv. ⚪️ After these 24 hours, Tel Aviv will become an unsecured and uninhabitable zone. ⚪️ We will strike with the final wrath of Iran. ⚪️ This is not a threat, but a reality, and the coming days will confirm it. 🔴 Those who demanded that GAZA evacuate from north to south are now asked to practice the exercise. KARMA is here. Source

And Iran is promising to continue its attempts to assassinate Bibi:

As America’s alleged allies are balking at sending any military aid:

Interesting optics no doubt:

Always remember, all of this warmongering is courtesy of the CIA’s 1953 Iranian coup, as well as their ultimate Manchurian Candidate creation Barack Hussein Obama and his billions of dollars of cash pallets as stolen from the tax slaves:

All while unleashing ever more hell on earth:

And while Bibi appears safe for now, the murders of high level assets keep piling up:

Lots of senseless death and destruction, all while oil prices are set to surge:

And if oil prices do go parabolic, that will be used as the ultimate cover story for the inevitable Greatest Financial Crisis ever, which will make 2008 look like a pleasant outing at Disneyland; to wit:

Here’s hoping that Trump pulls a proverbial détente rabbit out of his hat, and soon…

"Nothing is true; everything is permitted."

— Hassan-i-Sabbah

Developing…

Do NOT comply.

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