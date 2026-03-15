Nothing is ever what it seems in the fog of war, with breaking news depicting a smirking Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu very much alive and well inside a coffee shop, cracking jokes about this non-AI fingers holding up a caffè latte while promising to continue bombing his neighbors into oblivion:
Always remember, all of this warmongering is courtesy of the CIA’s 1953 Iranian coup, as well as their ultimate Manchurian Candidate creation Barack Hussein Obama and his billions of dollars of cash pallets as stolen from the tax slaves:
And if oil prices do go parabolic, that will be used as the ultimate cover story for the inevitable Greatest Financial Crisis ever, which will make 2008 look like a pleasant outing at Disneyland; to wit:
Here’s hoping that Trump pulls a proverbial détente rabbit out of his hat, and soon…
"Nothing is true; everything is permitted."
— Hassan-i-Sabbah
Developing…
Do NOT comply.
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The coffee seems to defy the laws of gravity, for one thing.
Body double or a better AI caricature? His face is too full and more youthful than in recent photos. First AI may have been a hurry up version. He may have been wounded and is being treated.