Longtime friend and supporter of this Substack Wayne Allyn Root recently wrote an especially timely oped to his friend President Trump that, if heeded, would certainly make American a far greater and healthier nation.

by Wayne Allyn Root

Look around. No one wants the latest Covid-19 booster. Do you know why?

It’s the dirtiest secret in America.

The mainstream media won’t tell you this. But everyone who isn’t blind, deaf, dumb, delusional or in complete denial, knows someone who was perfectly healthy, got the Covid jab, and dropped dead.

If they’re being honest, everyone knows a dozen people- friends, relatives, co-workers, neighbors, or fellow church-goers- who have been injured, crippled, disabled, or immune damaged since they took the Covid jab.

Millions of Americans regret taking the Covid jab. And they regret believing the lies, fraud, and propaganda of big government, Big Pharma and the mainstream media- who all profited by lying, exaggerating and covering up the truth.

But no one regrets refusing the Covid jab.

Not one person in America wishes they had listened to greedy government, greedy Big Pharma, greedy doctors and greedy media (who was paid off by Big Pharma ads, stock options, and government bribes).

All anyone who refused the Covid jab says nowadays is, “Thank God I did not take it.”

And that goes triple, or quadruple for all 77 million Trump voters. All of us either refused the Covid jab, or wishes we had refused. We all know this experimental, emergency-use only jab was a deadly disaster.

And we all want to hear President Trump take action to prevent further death, injury and immune damage.

So, here are three simple, easy, reasonable, moderate things that President Trump can do to help make things better…

First, President Trump can issue an Executive Order removing the Covid vaccine and boosters from the childhood vaccine schedule. Simple. Not extreme. Reasonable, moderate, easy to do.

And the right thing to do.

President Trump has been a guest on my TV and radio shows 16 times. We agree on 99.9% of everything- except the Covid jab. But he agrees with me that no one should have ever been forced to take it, and no child ever needed it, nor should any child take it.

No healthy child in America has ever died from Covid. There is no reason to risk death, myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, immune disorders, blood clots, or immune damage for a simple virus that won’t kill anyone who is young and healthy.

But a well-known doctor recently announced that over nine million American children have taken the Covid booster because it’s on the childhood vaccine schedule.

This is madness.

Not one of them needed it. Not one of them will benefit in any way. Not one of them was at risk of dying from Covid. But many will have their immune systems damaged, and their lives ruined from the vaccine. Many will die prematurely.

Mr. President, in the words of Ronald Reagan, tear down that childhood vaccine schedule requirement!

Secondly, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders just signed a law making the miracle drug Ivermectin available without prescription, over the counter, in any pharmacy in Arkansas. Bravo. Brilliant.

President Trump should issue an Executive Order doing the exact same thing nationwide.

Ivermectin is recognized as the “Gold Standard” to treat not only Covid 19, but any virus. It is a miraculous immune booster. It’s been used by hundreds of millions and its safe, with literally no side effects.

Exhibit A. Covid hit one province in India very hard. The government chose not to use the Covid-19 jab. Instead, they gave everyone in this province of 200 million citizens Ivermectin and the vitamins I just listed above. Covid was wiped out in two weeks. Gone. Disappeared. No more death, hospitalizations, or serious illness.

Exhibit B. Me. Wayne Allyn Root. I got Covid two weeks before my wedding in 2021. I took Ivermectin and mega doses of vitamins- including Intravenous Vitamin C. Covid was dramatically better in 24 hours and completely gone in 48 hours. I saved my own wedding!

No one EVER needed the Covid jab, or its dangerous and deadly side effects.

Ivermectin and vitamins would have ended the Covid pandemic in weeks, or perhaps days, with little or no death.

But instead of using Ivermectin to end the pandemic, the CDC, FDA, AMA, WHO and our own government conspired to demonize Ivermectin in the media and tried to ban pharmacies from issuing it. They did that because if they admitted Ivermectin worked effectively against Covid-19, Big Pharma could never have gotten experimental, emergency-use authorization for the deadly disastrous Covid jab. And Big Pharma would never have made hundreds of billions of dollars.

They knew Ivermectin worked, but they banned it to make more money. Millions died because of their greed. That’s called fraud and mass murder.

President Trump, with the stroke of a pen, needs to make Ivermectin available without prescription, over the counter, in any pharmacy in America.

Finally, President Trump needs to ask his HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to do the simplest and most transparent thing in the world…

Publicly announce the ingredients in the Covid jab and the side effects each ingredient causes. Then let the American people decide if they ever want a Covid jab again, or if they want their children to get the jab, once they hear the side effects.

We all know what their decision will be, once they hear the facts….

Everyone in America- except the most radical, insane, brainwashed, delusional liberals- will choose to never again let the Covid mRNA jab anywhere near themselves, their children, or anyone they love.

And President Trump will be loved, respected, appreciated and wildly popular for taking these three simple, easy, reasonable, moderate actions.

