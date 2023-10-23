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FoolsGold's avatar
FoolsGold
Oct 23, 2023

The Australian and NZ herd who stampeded to get injections are mostly in magnificent denial. The truth is only valid if the herd can accept it. Unfortunately these herds will never accept the truth.

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Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
Oct 23, 2023

Heartbreaking

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