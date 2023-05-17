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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
May 17, 2023

Recently this Substack posted an article on tolerance. If you missed it, go back and read it. What’s happening in NYC is a perfect example of what happens when we are tolerant of climate crazies and communists. We give them an inch and they end up taking a mile. The same thing is happening with the LGBTQ+ movement. First we tolerate it which up to a certain point is fine with me but then they take control of both our corporations and government and try to force us to accept every perversion as normal. The big danger now is that so many people have accepted the climate lies and will willingly go along with the policies that will destroy our lives and our lifestyles.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
May 17, 2023

NYC has fallen to the soy bugman. They will keep boosting their ESG scores until it collapses! Glad you also escaped, comrade.

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