2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1d

This issue is peak clown world, and illustrative of the state our society is currently in.

Dozens, probably hundreds of young people sexually abused and subjugated to rich and powerful people, and we don't care enough to do the police work to bring guilty to justice.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
1d

Notice how the Democrats screached a bunch of fake Epstein outrage but didn't sue any "perpetrators"?....

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