by Sid Belzberg

Last fall my colleagues Adam Gaertner and others hosted this website for a few months:

https://prions.rip

During those few months in the fall we received about 15,000 hits.

We requested at the time that anyone who after the injection experienced serious neurological problems or their loved ones to submit a report to the site.

We received 60 reports, including 6 cases of diagnosed Creutzfeld Jacobs Diseases (CJD). Normally this disease affects 1 in a 1,000,000 people. To get 6 cases you would need 6,000,000 hits to the site assuming everyone reports. The chances of getting 1 case in 15000 hits is 1 in 66. To see 6 cases in 1 group of 15000 is 1/66^6 or 1 in 82,000,000,000, or 20 times more likely to win a powerball lottery!

We recently put the site back up, and again ask if anyone that has experienced serious neurological events post-vax to please submit a report here: https://prions.rip

* * *

"Fringe scientists" that supported our hypothesis last year included the late Dr. Luc Montagnier, Nobel laureate.

Here is my comment on Alex Berenson’s substack.

To reiterate, CJD is an exceptionally rare disease that is now a known and established severe adverse reaction (SAE) from the DEATHVAX™. Injecting this slow kill bioweapon can cause ailments that are about as likely to develop in the real word as getting struck by lighting twice.

The proof is now irrefutable.

Do NOT comply.