Funny how the “choice” crowd only applies choice to eliminating innocent life. In their view, when it comes to vaccines, they have discretion over your life, that you do not have.

That’s textbook horror. It’s anti western. It’s anti liberal. And you are not allowed to point that out, in progressive society.

Reporting from Florida...:) When Dr. Ladapo announced that Florida would end "vaccine" mandates, he did so with the proviso that some of the "vaccines" currently mandated were thus through legislation. This meant it would require legislation to undo those requirements.

Dr. Ladapo is 100% opposed to the use of force and the denial of choice for ALL medical interventions. It's too bad so many "Americans" lack his ethics as the "COVID" proved unequivocally.

