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Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
Nov 17, 2023

Thank you to all who are sharing their ivermectin and fenbendazole stories. This is an immense public service. If you could also please include to the best of your knowledge, the specific protocol or mg dosage/type (paste vs. pills) you gave, that would be very helpful additional information, as we are all ourselves trying to puzzle out what we need to do for ourselves and our loved ones.

This is amazing information -- so many still unfortunately are resistant to believing -- but keep the stories pouring in, please.

Thank you, 2nd Smartest Guy, for providing this platform.

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Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
Nov 17, 2023

I saved my friends life with Iver. He is HIV positive so refused the shot. When he got covid, he went tot he hospital and they sent him home to die. He called me crying, so sick he could hardly breathe. We got him an extended stay hotel room (his living situation was temporary and terrible) and I brought over a medicine kit for him. 10 days of each of these: Iver, 12mg; hcq 200mg, vitamin D 10,000 units, zinc and quercetin, prednesone 10mg, vit C 1000mg. He recovered slowly, and his next trip to the doctor they asked him how he healed himself. He showed them the list of meds and they were very surprised (he kept me out of it). 2 other people reached out to me for iver during the worst of covid, both claimed it turned their illness around once they started taking it. I am forever grateful to have all of these things on hand.

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