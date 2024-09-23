It just so happens that this Nobel prize winning miracle drug not only cures COVID…

…but also has a tremendous amount of research establishing without a shadow of a doubt that Ivermectin is a powerful and inexpensive cancer cure, with no side effects whatsoever.

BigPharma and the Medical Industrial Complex do not want anyone to know about all of this irrefutable research, nor do they want sick patients having any access to inexpensive lifesaving drugs that actually work precisely because cancer “treatment” is now their last cash cow standing, especially after most Americans have finally categorically rejected their turbo cancer-inducing slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

According to a research study from way back in 2016 entitled, Ivermectin as an inhibitor of cancer stem‐like cells, Ivermectin significantly inhibits breast cancer cells:

Abstract. The aim of the present study was to demonstrate that ivermectin preferentially inhibited cancer stem-like cells (CSC) in breast cancer cells and downregulated the expression of ‘stemness’ genes. Computational searching of DrugBank, a database of approved drugs, was performed using the principles of two-dimensional similarity searching; the chemical structure of salinomycin was used as a query. Growth inhibition of the breast cancer cell lin e MDA-MB-231 by ivermectin was investigated in the total cell population, in cell spheroids and in sorted cells that expressed cluster of differentiation (CD)44+/CD24-. The effects of ivermectin treatment on the expression of pluripotency and self-renewal transcription factors, such as homeobox protein nanog (nanog), octamer-binding protein 4 (oct-4) and SRY-box 2 (sox-2), were evaluated by reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Ivermectin exhibited a similarity value of 0.78 in reference to salinomycin. Ivermectin demonstrated an inhibitory effect upon the growth of MDA-MB-231 cells in the range of 0.2-8 μM. Ivermectin preferentially inhibits the viability of CSC-enriched popu- lations (CD44+/CD24- and cells growing in spheroids) compared with the total cell population. The opposite pattern was observed with paclitaxel treatment. Ivermectin exposure reduced the expression of nanog, oct-4 and sox-2 at the mRNA and protein levels. Ivermectin preferentially inhibited the CSC subpopulation in the MDA-MB-231 cells and downregulated the expression of genes involved in the maintenance of pluripotency and self-renewal.

Note how Ivermectin reduces the expression of cancer cells on the mRNA and protein levels, and how the Modified mRNA “vaccines” alter both mRNA and DNA, while transforming the recipient into a walking spike protein factory; in other words, Ivermectin not only address turbo cancer, but may attenuate the profound VAIDS damage from the forced endogenous production of spike proteins — this is such an important effect in terms of unwinding the Modified mRNA “vaccine” damage, as well as from C-19 infection, and “vaccine” shedding.

Also, we know that the spike proteins suppress the p53 protein which in turn is responsible for systemically preventing cancer and tumor growth, so we may extrapolate that Ivermectin allows for the greater expression of p53 by modulating the spike protein, and thus also provides another means of the body overcoming all forms of (turbo) cancers.

And to further drive home this point:

Ivermectin reduces the expression of stemness genes. As salinomycin has been demonstrated to decrease the expres- sion of stemness genes including nanog (19), MDA-MB-231 cells cultured in normal (adherent) conditions were treated with ivermectin at 4 μM for 72 h and the mRNA expression levels of nanog, sox-2 and oct-4 were evaluated by RT-qPCR and western blotting. As demonstrated in Fig. 5, ivermectin significantly reduced the expression of these three genes at both the mRNA and the protein level (P<0.01).

So we see how Ivermectin is a viable treatment approach for reversing the damage wreaked by these poisonous Modified mRNA “vaccines,” as well as all other cancers in the wild, not limited to breast cancer.

Again, this is precisely why BigPharma and your local oncologist who makes astronomical profit margins on their fraudulent and deadly chemotherapy “treatments” do not want you to know about Ivermectin, nor will they ever perform any kinds of studies on this un-patentable compound, and are ignoring and desperately suppressing irrefutable results of already completed studies:

In conclusion, results from the present study demonstrated that ivermectin preferentially targeted the stem cell population in MDA-MB-231 human breast cancer cells. Ivermectin has been demonstrated to be safe, following treatment of millions of patients with onchocerciasis and other parasitic diseases, which makes it a strong candidate for further studies investigating its potential use as a repurposed drug for cancer therapy.

Ivermectin has been administered many billions of times over now, and has a safety profile that makes relatively benign drugs like aspirin look extremely dangerous.

The full research paper:

Readers of this Substack appreciate that Ivermectin should be added to a far more comprehensive treatment strategy that may just represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

