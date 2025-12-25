In celebration of the birth of Christ, a man who if he were alive today would most certainly speak out on all of the evils all around us, would most certainly refuse to comply with all of the tyrannies and immoralities being imposed on us, and would, metaphorically speaking, be crucified many times over by the powers that be.

Christ was the original anarchist (i.e. self-government, common law, and unlimited individual liberty, or what the worshipful Founding Fathers wanted for We the People), a man that always spoke truth to power, and as such he was the ultimate threat to the state.

Do you really believe that Jesus would have tolerated the following?:

What Jesus teaches us today is that moral courage and truth are antidotes to the illegitimate color of law which subverts all of our natural God-given rights; from the scam that is “income” taxation ("Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s”) to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” ("It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick") to any and all laws that go against the moral code of God, by which all human authority must be judged, thus, the son of God would today be deemed by the state as a “science” denying deplorable of interest, and high probability dangerous domestic terrorist.

This Substack and its readership are more than likely labelled in the very same ways that Jesus would be if he were alive today, with many of us residing on some government list and/or being actively tracked by some illegitimate Federal agency, which means that we are all in excellent company, and more than likely living in the spirit of Jesus and his teachings.

One of the primary purposes of this Substack is encapsulated in what is considered a foundational teaching found in multiple religious and philosophical traditions:

Whoever destroys a single life, it is as though he destroyed an entire world, and whoever saves a single life, it is as though he saved an entire world.

While this teaching is not directly attributable to Jesus, it is through his ultimate sacrifice that he embodied this concept of saving the lives of God’s children, and by following this ethos each and everyone one of us can truly manifest profound changes in this world, and ultimately defeat the evils that are all around us.

Because in the end, good always defeats evil.

This Substack wishes everyone a most Merry Christmas.

Do NOT comply.

Please take advantage of this 🎄CHRISTMAS SALE🎄 and stock up on all of the affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code XMAS20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The CHRISTMAS SALE ends Sunday, December 28th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code XMAS20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X