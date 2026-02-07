Dr. Paul Alexander has now joined the likes of fellow medical freedom heroes like Mike Adams aka Health Ranger and Judy Mikovits in partnering with the amazing RESOLVX HEALTH…

…here is Dr. Alexander’s Substack announcement:

As this Substack recently wrote, we must all come together and help Dr. Alexander just like he helped all of us at the onset of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

There are now two ways in which you can assist Dr. Alexander:

Donate generously to him here: https://www.givesendgo.com/drpaulalexander Purchase lifesaving products from RESOLVX HEALTH and use code PAUL10 to receive 10% off, and Dr. Alexander will earn a commission for each and every sale

If anyone in today’s world is worthy of our help it is most certainly someone of unblemished integrity, compassion, and profound intelligence like Dr. Paul Alexander.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X