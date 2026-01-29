As this Substack has been diligently reporting on the electronic voting machine fraud that resulted in the 2020 Presidential election theft…

…all roads lead to the CIA, their Manchurian Candidate creation Barack Hussein Obama and the CCP, with President Trump sharing on his Truth Social an utterly devastating X post:

Black ops money laundering is real, or how to send billions of dollars of “income” tax theft monies to Iran only to funnel it back into American Deep State operations in order to further enslave We the People.

Thankfully, there are now over 700 boxes of ballots from the 2020 election that were seized yesterday by the FBI in Fulton County, Georgia, and we can be certain that former Venezuelan President Maduro has been singing like a bird, exposing the CIA, CCP, Democrats, and various other election theft co-conspirators.

And just like with the whole PSYOP-19 scamdemic, the CCP was always closely working with the CIA and the rest of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex for their “emergency” viral release and “vaccine” bioweapons that greatly aided them in their 2020 Presidential election steal, now also now we have proof that the very same Chinese communists that have also been funding BLM and Antifa as they continue to foment the burgeoning American color revolution, were also in on the Venezuelan electronic voting machine fraud; in other words, the CIA and the CCP continue to be partners-in-crime in their ongoing efforts to destroy the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic.

So, now it is up to President Trump to finally become the apex predator, or else all will be truly lost; to wit:

They tried to jail him, they stole an election from him, and then they tried to kill him... Now, it's his turn.



"I was the hunted, and now I'm the hunter."



- President Donald J. Trump Source

The panic from the criminal communist politicians is already palpable:

It seems like the SAVE Act may in fact help save the US elections…

…but until all electronic voting machines are outright banned, no election will ever be safe from theft, at which point no Democrat will ever win another American election again.

And always remember, all roads always lead back to the gay gigolo community (dis) organizer communist, and his CIA handlers…

WARNING GRAPHIC DECLASSIFIED IMAGES: here is Obama’s mother, who was also an Intelligence-Industrial Complex honeypot asset, which allowed for the CIA to quite literally groom her son into the ultimate Manchurian Candidate abomination:

The proverbial rabbit hole goes very deep indeed…

Do NOT comply.

