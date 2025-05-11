2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
6h

The mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Problem being they don't occur.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6h

Two excrements that need to be wiped from the earth. Don't forget what Fraudchi did to those poor children in New York. I am praying that both are gone soon. They don't deserve to

breathe the air on this earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture