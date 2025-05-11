Dr. Fauci aka Dr. Mengele 2.0, former White House Chief Medical Adviser and prominent PSYOP-19 scamdemic orchestrator, was carefully selected by his Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers just prior to their tragic AIDS con.

Early in his career, Fauci was installed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a clinical associate in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases's (NIAID) Laboratory of Clinical Investigation (LCI) precisely because of his especially malignant sociopathic tendencies.

And Fauci certainly did not disappoint, proving during the manufactured AIDS crisis that he was the perfect man to seed the fraudulent “Trust the Science” scam by running his warmup beta test trial mass murder operation costing hundreds of thousands of lives way back in the 1980s (AZT rhymes with Remdesivir), all while arranging all kinds of terrifying “experiments” from pointless animal torture to deadly and illegal gain of function (GOF) bioterror “research” to utterly depraved trials that were worse than the most twisted horror movies; to wit:

FAUCI was SEWING DEAD BABY SCALPS ON the BACKS of MICE, and taxpayers were funding it. The tissue had to be alive for this experiment to begin with, so the bigger question is, where was FAUCI getting the dead babies from and were these babies aborted on purpose for for these horrific experiments that taxpayers had no idea they were funding? Not only was Fauci specifically in charge of these experiments, but he had to sign off, approve the funding, and come up with the experiment in the first place. From experimenting and torturing beagle dogs, letting sand flies eat them alive, to using purposely aborted babies, to purposely creating dangerous bioweapons and hiding in under the false pretense of "vaccine science," Fauci needs and should have been in prison decades ago. Arrest Fauci now for crimes against humanity. Source

All of this sickening “work” as paid from theft via “income” taxes, just like the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccines” were foisted on humanity for “free” off the backs of the very tax slaves they were attempting to peacefully cull.

Talk about being forced to pay for your own demise, and paying for pointless and sickening “research” that goes directly against everything humanity stands for.

And for all of his Crimes Against Humanity, Dr. Fauci was richly rewarded, with his household assets growing by the millions after his convenient retirement, and his net worth topping more than $15 million. During his bioterror reign at the Federal agency level, Fauci also happened to be the highest-paid government bureaucrat, making $480,000 per year when he stepped down, or more than the President of the United States. This does not even account for his Intelligence-Industrial Complex black ops money laundered offshore accounts.

Crime pays, and mind-bending horror-show levels of crime apparently pays even better.

Thankfully, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is currently conducting an investigation into Fauci and the origins of PSYOP-19; if this is an honest inquiry, then it will be an open and shut case:

HOLY SH*T!! We know why Fauci requested a preemptive pardon! The biolabs in Ukraine are REAL! Tulsi Gabbard: "We are working with Jay Bhattacharya, the new NIH director on this, as well as Secretary Kennedy is looking at the gain of function research that in the case of the Wuhan Lab, as well as many others." "Many of these other biolabs around the world were actually US-funded and led to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis." "It's because this gain-of-function research is happening in biolabs around the world. That by the way is still on the US Embassy Ukraine's website today about how the US has funded these biolabs." "US -unded bio labs in Ukraine when the Russia-Ukraine war kicked off for this very reason. Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs and if released could create another Covid like pandemic. And for that I was called a Russian asset. You're, you know, trumpeting Putin's talking points." "All of this nonsense simply for speaking the truth and stating facts. That by the way are still on US Embassy Ukraine's website today about how the US has funded these biolabs in Ukraine" Source

Mass arrests would not just include Fauci, but also the likes of “philanthropist” Bill Gates, as well as a long-winding procession of other government, BigPharma and corporate apparatchik coconspirators, with particular emphasis on CIA Manchurian Candidate extraordinaire Barack Hussein Obama, who was instrumental in offshoring GOF “research” to the CCP’s Wuhan Institute of Virology ahead of their planned C19 release:

“It’s effective. This vaccine is tailored for kids.”

The mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

