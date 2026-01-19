If Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today he would be absolutely disgusted and terrified of the ongoing leftist color revolution.

In Minnesota, where the Somali invaders are openly racist against whites and American blacks alike, MLK Jr. would be utterly shocked that the communist Democrat party has looted billions upon billions of dollars through these illegal alien daycare and welfare fronts.

The only meritocracy in Minnesota is the meritocracy of grifting, which is historically always one of the main ways by which communism takes hold, and then destroys a nation from within all while falsely denouncing the very materialism that allowed for said Marxism.

MLK Jr. was against communism, and in 1962 he said the following:

“How, then, is communism irreconcilable with Christianity? In the first place, it leaves out God and Jesus Christ. Communism is avowedly secularistic and materialist. The great philosopher of communism, Karl Marx, based his total philosophy on what he called dialectical materialism. There was a philosopher by the name of [George Wilhelm Friedrich] Hegel who had used what he called the dialectical system to analyze concepts, and Karl Marx was willing to take Hegel’s dialectic. And then he studied another man by the name of Feuerbach, a German philosopher. This man was a materialist. And so he took the materialism of this man and added it to the dialectic that he got from Hegel, and this is why his system is called dialectical materialism.”

Therefore, MLK Jr. would be disgusted by this engineered divide and conquer scam through synthetic protests in order to cover up the Democrat party, NGOs, criminal CIA nodes like USAID, and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers’ massive black ops money laundering operations across various blue states en route to the total destruction of America from within; to wit:

MLK Jr. would also be vehemently against DEI, which is one of the main brainwashing drivers of these ICE protests, and the indoctrination mantra behind domestic terror groups like BLM, Antifa and Trantifa.

A few years ago Christian Watson, the spokesman for Color Us United, penned the following op-ed:

Americans established Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to celebrate the man and his righteous quest for all Americans to have equal justice under the law. MLK Day reminds us that anyone can succeed in America if they have hope and resolve. The day also commemorates the beauty of King’s vision of Americans living together in harmony. But the woke activists now pushing “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) initiatives across the country effectively reach the opposite of every positive belief King held. From encouraging riots to abandoning the vision of a color-blind America, today’s woke activists have no legitimate right to act as champions of King’s legacy. Diversity activists today do not want a color-blind America. In fact, they want to stoke racial divisions by embracing the Jim Crow tradition of race-based discrimination. As King wisely noted, “That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.” But DEI proponents claim the route to “equity”—a term they have used to supplant genuine equality—requires affirmative racial discrimination in reverse. It is not enough to provide equal opportunity for all Americans; corporations, universities, and other organizations must prioritize race, even if they do so to the detriment of everything else. At its foundation, DEI does not support the notion that all men are created equal. DEI proponents assume racial minorities are still placed at an inherent structural disadvantage, and that white America is systemically racist. In turn, they demand corrective intervention by institutions in the form of DEI training.

It is it safe to say that if Dr. King were alive today he would be vehemently opposed to such caustic and discriminatory DEI ideologies being normalized by the communist Left and their RINO partners-in-crime.

And MLK Jr.’s “Dream” speech clearly stated that people should never be judged by the color of their skin, but, rather, by the content of their character; therefore, the DEI movement is quite literally the antithesis of any kind of meritocracy, and a total subversion of all good morals and character.

Do NOT comply.

