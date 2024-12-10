This is an important update that corroborates the fact that toxic shedding from the “vaccinated” to other “vaccinated” individuals as well as the unvaccinated refuseniks has always been taking place, proving once and for all that there exists a spike protein reinfection feedback doom-loop…

…and so yet another conspiracy “theory” has now been irrefutably proven to be conspiracy fact.

by Frank Bergman

A major new peer-reviewed study has confirmed that unvaccinated people can suffer from the harmful side effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines” by just being around people who have received the injections.

The study finally confirms the existence of “vaccine shedding” – an issue previously shot down by health officials as a “conspiracy theory.”

Alarmingly, the study found that unvaccinated people suffer vaccine harms even if they are “indirectly exposed” to those who received Covid mRNA shots.

A study titled, “Menstrual Abnormalities Strongly Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals,” was just published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

The team of top American researchers behind the study was led by Professor Jill Newman and Dr. Sue E. Peters.

The study revealed shocking findings: Unvaccinated women who were around vaccinated people daily (within 6 feet) suffered vaccine side effects.

The women suffered a 34% higher risk of heavy menstrual bleeding, a 28% higher chance of their period starting over a week early, and a 26% higher chance of menstrual bleeding lasting more than seven days.

Women with little close contact with vaccinated people saw no change.

One of the authors of the study wrote:

“After more than a year of censorship from the medical journals, our landmark study and manuscript have been published demonstrating significant circumstantial evidence that something is being shed from the COVID-19 vaccinated population to the unvaccinated population.

“It is far beyond time for these toxic injections to be withdrawn from the market.”

Reacting to the study’s alarming findings, esteemed physician Dr. Pierre Kory wrote on X:

“The most puzzling thing we’ve seen with the vaccine is its ability to ‘shed’ and harm those who never got it.

“A peer-reviewed study just validated the thousands of shedding reports sent to us.”

Dr. Kory also detailed the “vaccine shedding” phenomenon during an interview on American Thought Leaders.

WATCH:

In the study’s paper, the researchers prove the scientific plausibility of these findings by providing evidence supported by several key observations.

They discuss five key points in the paper:

Timing Consistency with Shedding Studies:

68.4% of respondents reported symptoms within one week of being near a vaccinated individual, with 48.6% experiencing symptoms within 3 days or the same day, aligning with the FDA’s guidance on vaccine-shedding timelines.

Prolonged Presence of Vaccine Components:

The detection of mRNA fragments and spike protein in vaccinated individuals’ blood for extended periods (up to 187 days) provides evidence of prolonged circulation of potential transmissible components.

Documented Excretion Pathways:

Established pathways for the excretion of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, including saliva, sweat, breast milk, and potentially exhalation, provide mechanisms for environmental transmission.

Alignment with Previous Studies:

Similar menstrual irregularities, such as heavier bleeding and prolonged cycles, have been documented in vaccinated individuals, reinforcing the relevance of these findings in unvaccinated individuals.

Potential Mechanisms of Action:

The cytotoxic and estrogen-receptor-modulating properties of the spike protein, along with known inflammatory and autoimmune responses to vaccines, offer biologically plausible mechanisms for these observed effects.

The researchers assert that their findings show that materials from the mRNA “vaccines” are passed from one person to another, causing harm in the unvaccinated.

In their paper, the researchers conclude:

“Our findings suggest possible indirect transmission of ingredients or products of the COVID-19 vaccines, presumably through shedding, from people who received one or more of the COVID-19 injections.”

The bombshell findings come as thousands of doctors, scientists, and academics have signed a petition calling on governments around the world to ban Covid mRNA injections.

As Slay News reported earlier, the petition, known as the HOPE Accord, is signed by some of the world’s leading medical experts.

The HOPE Accord declares that Covid mRNA “vaccines” due to an “alarming rise in disability and excess deaths” among those who received the injections.

Given the nature of these slow kill bioweapon Modified mRNA “vaccines,” the disability and excess deaths data will only become progressively worse over time, by design.

The following protocol may very well be the most effective means of attenuating the damage from “vaccine” shedding, and possibly even outright protecting against it as a kind of preventative prophylaxis:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — in severe cases 2mg/kg/day may be used

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline