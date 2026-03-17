2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
5h

Impeach then disbar! ... this Arrogant Left Wing Political Hack - Brian Murphy who is posing as a Federal Judge.. Biden proving again how he was the Worst Traitor in American history.. in so many ways.. Judge appointments as well..

Reply
Share
Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
6h

Weren’t these activist judges told they could only exercise their rulings for THEIR particular jurisdiction, which is limited? Impeach the Sorry Old Barristers!

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture