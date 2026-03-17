Setting aside the irrefutable fact that no vaccine is safe, effective, necessary, or has a single placebo-control RCT, a BigPharma-captured Biden-appointed radical communist U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy of Boston has prevented RFK Jr’s HHS from reforming the childhood vaccine schedule.

The ruling is a total subversion of public health policy, and specifically targets an HHS revision of the childhood immunization schedule, which reduced the number of recommended vaccines from 17 to 11, of which none of these depopulation injections should ever have been recommended in the first place, unless, of course, there is a most nefarious and extraordinarily profitable eugenics program informing these “health” policies.

Also, this criminal judge removed and replaced ACIP members, which is the advisory panel that guides vaccine policies; unsurprisingly, the ACIP’s scheduled meeting this week to discuss PSYOP-19 (in the year 2026) scamdemic “vaccines” has now been canceled courtesy of this unconstitutional color of law ruling.

In other words, America is being governed by a gang of compromised ideologue Federal judges working on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers and various corporate interests; to wit:

Interesting judicial ruling on ACIP. TL;DR-

1. The President does not have authority over HHS.

2. HHS does not have authority over its agencies.

3. The agencies do not have authority over their advisory committees.

4. "Experts" in the administrative state have ultimate sovereignty over us all.

5. One robed lawyer in Massachusetts gets to decide who the "experts" are.

Everyone clear? Source

At this stage, the only true science-based reform to the childhood vaccine schedule is to outright ban all of the shots forever, because they are all deadly in varying degrees, and offer absolutely no protection against any diseases whatsoever:

Jessica Rose put it bluntly, and correctly:

Excuse my french but there’s no other way to say this other than: What the fuck?



N.B. The US judge was recommended to the White House by Elizabeth Warren.



This is dumb.



Cripes it’s so simple. “CHILDHOOD VACCINE POLICY” WASN’T WORKING BEFORE! Certainly not in terms of placebo-controlled RCT safety studies (because they’re non-existent), balance, fairness and the right to choose.



The people involved (aka: AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS, et al.) fighting against a more balanced approach to a US childhood vaccine policy do not care about YOU, your children or vaccine safety, in my very educated and experienced opinion, and more often than not, are seriously financially-conflicted.



Sorry, but it’s the truth. If they cared, they themselves would retroactively DEMAND placebo-controlled RCTs for all vaccines. They do not. Status quo is all they know and I’m not sure they even know what that means.



When the old things are clearly a train wreck, sometimes, you simply have to try new things and see what happens.



Make America Healthy Again? Hmm.

@RWMaloneMD @RetsefL @KMilhoanMDPhD @brownstoneinst @Honest_Medicine Source

To recap:

🚨 BREAKING: FEDERAL JUDGE SHUTS DOWN CHILDHOOD VACCINE REFORM



1. BLOCKS the vaccine schedule overhaul from 17 to 11 vaccines



2. BLOCKS ending universal newborn Hepatitis B shots



3. SUSPENDS the new ACIP committee.



4. NULLIFIES all ACIP votes since June



U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy has made a grave mistake.



As a result, the previous CDC childhood hyper-vaccination schedule remains in effect for now.



The ruling is NOT a final decision and is expected to be appealed.



The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex remains fully operational. Source

Abolishing the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) and their FDA partners-in-crime is long overdue:

Federal judges like Murphy must be relieved of their duties at once and indicted, or this Constitutional Republic will forever be captured and subverted.

These malefactors in robes are perpetrating crimes against humanity, and want to be in control of We the People’s health and bodies.

In conclusion:

Do NOT comply.

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