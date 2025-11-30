2nd Smartest Guy in the World

curt s sanders
4h

Thank God.. RFK Junior and his team are finally spilling the beans.. just a cup here a cup there, but the extremely damning evidence regarding vaccine/poisons is coming out.. especially the deliberately formulated to terminate life, the mRNA slow Kill Bio Weapons..

It's been an excruciating 4+ yr wait.. but there is light up ahead..

2nd SGitW... Thank for being the Early Warning System.. What a Wonderful life-saving role you have played and continue to.. God bless you! There are no words to say thank you enough..

Tom Childs
4h

While this letter represents a much needed change for evaluating future vaccines, it seems glacially slow in coming. The majority of Americans generally cling to the “safe and effective” official narrative after decades of media conditioning. Big pharma will soon launch a blitz against Dr Vinay Prassad under RFK JR leadership.

