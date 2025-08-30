September is only days away, and Robert Kennedy is promising to imminently blow the lid off the autism epidemic:

BOMBSHELL: RFK Jr. just revealed he’ll be making a MONUMENTAL announcement on the causes of autism this September. Massive. MAHA is working behind the scenes. President Trump asked Secretary Kennedy directly: President Trump: “Bobby, Autism—the autism is such a tremendous horror show, what’s happening in our country and some other countries, but mostly our country. How are you doing on that?” Secretary Kennedy: “We are doing very well.” “We will have announcements as promised in September.” “We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly almost CERTAINLY causing autism, and we’re going to be able to address those in September.” President Trump: “It’s such a big day. I’m looking forward to that day because there’s something wrong, when you see the kind of numbers that you have today versus 20 years ago.” This could be one of the most important health announcements in modern history. Source

At this stage it is painfully obvious what the driver of the autism scourge really is, and this Substack was recently tipped off by a high-ranking Trump administration insider that, “Bobby has in his back pocket the research exposing the cause of autism for years…”

And if there is even a scintilla of doubt as to the real driver of the exploding autism plague…

🚨 At least SEVEN peer-reviewed studies indicate that childhood vaccination is STRONGLY associated with autism 1️⃣ Mawson & Jacob: 📈 OR 2.7 (+170% autism, p < 0.0001), RR 4.4 (+340% autism for 11+ vaccine visits, p < 0.0001) 2️⃣ Mawson et al: 📈 OR 4.2 (+320% autism, p = 0.013) 3️⃣ Hooker & Miller: 📈 OR 5.03 (+403% autism, p = 0.0048) 4️⃣ DeLong: 📈 1%↑ vaccination → 1.7%↑ autism prevalence (680 additional cases, p < 0.01) 5️⃣ Tomljenovic & Shaw: A strong correlation (r=0.92, p<0.0001) exists between increased aluminum adjuvant exposure and the rise in ASD prevalence over two decades. 6️⃣ Boretti: Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines is a plausible explanation for autism based on ecological studies, animal models, brain tissue analysis, and biological mechanisms. 7️⃣ Mold et al: Found extraordinarily high aluminum levels in ASD brains, embedded in neurons, immune cells, and brain tissue. Source

BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers know exactly what they are perpetrating on behalf of their NWO globopedo masters.

And in more positive MAHA news that serves as an update to yesterday’s article, but which still grossly falls short of the long overdue imposition of a full-blown moratorium on all vaccines…

…the current FDA commissioner eviscerated the various protesting Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) deviants:

Dr. Marty Makary Rips the Outgoing CDC Leadership Protesting RFK Jr “They've lost their mission. They propagate dogma. They pushed cloth masks on toddlers for three years. They insisted schools shut out children for nearly two years using a phony pseudoscience document that the teachers union edited … They made up six feet. They pushed vaccine boosters in young, healthy people. So the CDC needs a realignment and it needs an extremely strong leader.” Source

Dr. Makary has still not admitted that Operation Warp Speed was not only an abject failure, but that the associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” continue to be an integral component of the ongoing global depopulation program.

And yet we must celebrate each and every one of these important MAHA wins, which may very well eventually culminate in a complete overhaul of the entire Medical-Industrial Complex, finally leading to sensible health policies and sound health outcomes.

After the banning of vaccines, mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

