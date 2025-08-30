2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
9h

I'm really hoping RFK doesn't attribute autism increases to Climate Change...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
9hEdited

You've spelt 'imminently' (impending) as 'immanently' (inherently)...in your first sentence...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture