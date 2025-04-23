Klaus Schwab’s WEF Replacement Revealed, And He’s Even More Evil…
by Steve Watson
As we highlighted recently, Klaus Schwab, the cartoon villain who ran the World Economic Forum for decades is disappearing himself amid a host of sordid accusations.
So the question arose, what Davos Bond villain-a-like is going to replace him?
Mr Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestle, once argued that human beings should not have a right to water, and that it is a commodity.
The Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution were never going to die with Schwab.
The problem is not so much Klaus Schwab or whoever happens to be the front person for the organization. The problem and the danger is the WEF itself. That is the entity that must be destroyed and all the principal people involved with the WEF must be prosecuted for committing crimes against humanity. As long as this entity and the key people associated with it are allowed to run free, humanity is at risk.
In 1995 I was blissfully unaware of politics. My son was born in Sept and Nestle was offering their new formula free to nurses. ( I was paycheck to paycheck in Cali at the time, nursing pay wasn't what it is today) . I discussed it with my son's doctor and he said he wouldn't use it for several reasons but he didn't trust the company because they had bought all the water rights in some countries in Africa , forcing the citizens who used to ONLY have to walk miles for it to now pay for it and charged them exorbitant prices they couldn't afford.
We skipped the free formula and that was the beginning of my lessons on political " interest".