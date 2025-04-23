2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Stan
6hEdited

The problem is not so much Klaus Schwab or whoever happens to be the front person for the organization. The problem and the danger is the WEF itself. That is the entity that must be destroyed and all the principal people involved with the WEF must be prosecuted for committing crimes against humanity. As long as this entity and the key people associated with it are allowed to run free, humanity is at risk.

Sue Kelley
6h

In 1995 I was blissfully unaware of politics. My son was born in Sept and Nestle was offering their new formula free to nurses. ( I was paycheck to paycheck in Cali at the time, nursing pay wasn't what it is today) . I discussed it with my son's doctor and he said he wouldn't use it for several reasons but he didn't trust the company because they had bought all the water rights in some countries in Africa , forcing the citizens who used to ONLY have to walk miles for it to now pay for it and charged them exorbitant prices they couldn't afford.

We skipped the free formula and that was the beginning of my lessons on political " interest".

