by Sasha Stone

Harris has been tripping the light fantastic on the campaign trail only showing the side her campaign wants people to see. It reminds me of the many years I’ve spent covering the Oscars. The campaigns for Best Actress always follow the same pattern. They get a stylist. They make selective appearances. They show up on the rope line. They shake hands. They look great. The one thing they don’t do is interviews.

Hollywood has its greasy fingerprints all over the Harris campaign. We know that. They see it as their mission to stop Trump. So they’ve taken things into their own hands. It seems like Harris has hired awards consultants rather than politicos.

They have her projecting mostly joy and positivity. Harris has done an excellent job playing the role they’ve given her, somewhere between the blessed virgin and Eva Peron.

But they’re flirting with disaster. That’s not the real Kamala Harris. They’re hiding her from the press because they know that.

They’re gambling on Trump, showing up as obnoxious, abusive, and belligerent. Harris will do everything she can to poke and prod him into a reaction. She will call him too old. She will say we need change. She will call him a racist. She will call him a criminal.

But what if Trump doesn’t show up that way? What if he is, instead, polite, well-behaved, and, dare I say it, even sympathetic to audiences? It will throw her off her game. If Trump does nothing else, he should show up as Nice Trump, not combative Trump.

The key thing Trump must remember is that Harris isn’t like Hillary Clinton. She isn’t tough. She is fragile, easily triggered, and mercurial. She can go from a hot temper to explosive laughter in minutes.

But voters feel sympathy for her because she’s a Black/Asian woman — and that will mean that any attacks on her will backfire. I learned that from the Oscars, too. People vote for what makes them feel good and watching Harris make history feels good. They care less about yet “another old white guy.” The key for Trump is to coax her out of the role she’s playing and allow the real Kamala Harris to emerge.

What can Trump do to close the deal? Here are a few ideas:

Trump is the “change agent,” Kamala Harris is more of the same

The “we’re not going back” narrative does seem to resonate as the default for “bad white man” running against “woman of color.” Everything is about race and racism with the Democrats, and this is no different. That isn’t really change. That’s just casting.

But for many people on the Left, it is. They want to see a woman, especially a woman of color, make history.

The best Trump can do is make the case for the silent majority that they need more than just making history. How long are they expected to care only about that? How long are they going to keep the same regime in power just because of identity politics?

Trump offered the people change back in 2016, and he delivered on it. All they’ve been trying to do ever since is stop him.

Trump should hammer the point home: “You had four years to make this country better. You failed. Now it’s up to me to clean up the mess.”

Harris might look like the change Americans want, but she is really a continuation of the failures of the Biden administration.

Afghanistan - she was the last person in the room.

Inflation - she was the deciding vote on the bill that drove it.

The border - yes, she backed the failed deal, but it was mostly a bill to fund the war in Ukraine disguised as a border bill.

The Economy - Biden wrecked it. She can’t fix it.

Get “Gender Affirming Care” on minors in the public debate

The Democrats refuse to talk about this controversial topic, yet it is the one way Trump might win over female voters. The moderators at the debate will never bring it up. Harris refuses to answer any questions by the media, so it will have to be up to Trump to blurt it out so Harris will have to answer for it.

The Biden/Harris administration and Tim Walz, are fully on board with children transitioning, either with therapy or medication or surgery. Where does Harris stand? What are their age requirements? How young is too young?

We’ve heard “mind your own business,” but that’s not good enough. Government is our business. And we have a right to know if they plan to continue with puberty blockers, which have been banned in several countries.

It’s probably too much to ask to get Harris down on the record about the kinds of books they offer to kids in schools about gender, but Trump can surely try. This is his only chance.

Where does Harris stand on biological men playing in women’s sports? Can Trump force the issue?

I have vowed to vote only for Republicans because all Democrats support this madness. Every voter in America must know where they stand.

Harris is nowhere ready to be Commander in Chief

The Biden/Harris administration has thoroughly botched:

—The exit from Afghanistan

—The Hamas attack on Israel

—Russia invading Ukraine

How is it that everyone expects Harris to suddenly be able to lead this country through one of its most dangerous moments in history? Is JOY going to keep us safe? Will vibes guide the country through the gathering storm?

Harris and Walz are too afraid of even the propaganda press asking tough questions: how can they be trusted to face our dangerous adversaries? She will say Trump makes friends with dictators and is “nice” to Vladimir Putin, but at least he’s not afraid to talk to the media. She is.

Harris and Walz can’t keep America safe.

Neither Harris nor Walz could protect America from the rioters in the summer of 2020. Tim Walz let Minneapolis burn and refused to call in the National Guard. Kamala Harris visited Jacob Blake and didn’t care about the wrecked businesses, not to mention supporting bailing out protesters.

Here is an interview with the real Kamala Harris:

They only want to talk about January 6th, which didn’t do even a fraction of the damage done that Summer by people who weren’t even protesting with Black Lives Matter. They came in from all over the place. No one ever knew their names. They ravaged our cities. They brutally attacked the nation’s police force all while Kamala Harris and Tim Walz said nothing and did nothing to protect them or anyone else. Let it burn, they said.

Yet, it was January 6th that Kamala Harris called as bad as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Like Joe Biden, she does not believe she should lead or care about this entire country. She doesn’t care about those who showed up at the Capitol who were upset with our government and how they ran the 2020 election.

They have all decided that it was Trump who ordered the riot. But why would he have ordered the riot when he’d spent so much time convincing Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to debate the undemocratic election changes, among other things?

All the riot did was hand absolute power to the Democrats and give them a piece of propaganda they could use forever.

Trump is better off staying away from the 2020 election entirely, but if she brings it up, he should pivot immediately to the Summer of 2020.

Here is a funny video from the Babylon Bee:

The American people need a president who cares about all of them, not a president who wants to throw half of them in solitary.

Harris can’t keep America safe at the Border

Not only could she have secured the border in the past four years — she could do it right now — but she has repeatedly ignored the rapes, the murders, and the rising crime from migrants who crossed the border illegally, knowing America had weak leadership at the top.

Even the media can’t ignore the gangs from Venezuela. Yet, identity politics so cripple the Biden/Harris administration they can’t even name the crimes, let alone protect Americans from them.

Trump must hammer the point home: the Biden/Harris administration can’t keep Americans safe. As long as they are in power, America is at risk.

Trump has shown himself to be brave enough to take a bullet for America. He isn’t afraid of anything or anyone.

When is it America’s turn?

Kamala Harris talks a good game, but everyone knows the Biden/Harris administration continues to leave the silent majority out. She’s pretending to care about the middle class now, but what about the last four years? Why didn’t they prioritize the concerns of working families then?

America is more divided than ever. We have a crisis of masculinity. Young men are being ignored and left behind. Anxiety is at an all-time high. No one in power helps to reassure them. And that is what Trump can do. He’s the “dad energy” America needs, not Tim Walz. Young men need a real leader, not one who cuts and runs from combat or lets his city burn.

The Harris/Walz ticket, like the Biden/Harris administration, is what Hollywood has become. It’s an insulated, isolated bubble. Maybe they can hire good writers, stylists, and consultants to manifest a beautiful illusion they hope will last until just past Election Day. And like every actress who wins the gold statue after running the gauntlet, it will feel like something important just happened.

Only after that does the illusion break apart and shatter into a million tiny pieces. The truth is that this isn’t an Oscar campaign. This is a campaign to lead the most powerful country in the world at a most precarious time. It will be up to Trump to show America she is nowhere near up to the job.

And it will be up to Trump to show that he can keep his cool while Harris does everything she can to break him down.

